Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas Joins Broadway Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE

Multi-Grammy Award winner Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas has joined the Broadway producing team of Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim that is currently in previews at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). The show officially opens on Thursday, July 20.

Apl.de.Ap said, "I'm excited to be a co-producer of the first musical featuring an all-Filipino cast on Broadway. Here Lies Love means so much to the Filipino community worldwide, and I am honored to support projects like this that highlight the many stories of Filipinos."

Clint Ramos said, “Here Lies Love is throwing the biggest party on Broadway – and the party got even better with Apl.de.Ap joining our producing team! Allan is a pioneer in the Filipino American community, and to Filipinos all over the world, and I’m excited to have him on board.”

Lea Salonga, who officially begins performances in the show this evening, said, “I’m excited for Apl.de.Ap to come on as co-producer and beyond thrilled that our team is continuing to expand.”

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members stand and move with the actors, and others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Multiple ticketing options provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view.

ADDITIONAL SHOW INFORMATION



From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna & Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Rob Laqui, Eva LaBadie, Marikit Ventures/Georgina Pazcoguin, Bobby Garcia/Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh/Adam Hyndman, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/ Giselle “G” Töngi, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Shira Friedman, Len Blavatnik Warner Music Entertainment, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Cathy Dantchik, James L. Nederlander, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, LaChanze, The Public Theater, Eastern Standard Time, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner, and David Brendel/Charlotte Cohn.

ABOUT APL.DE.AP

Black Eyed Peas’ founding member and recording artist Apl.de.Ap was born as Allen Pineda Lindo in the rural parts of a small village in the Philippines. Today, Apl.de.Ap is known worldwide as a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning musician, rapper, and record producer, as well as for his endeavors outside music as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. For more than a decade, Apl has been committed to helping the next generation of youth and creative leaders unlock their full potential, through his U.S. 501(c)3 nonprofit Apl.de.Ap. Foundation International, established in 2011. The Foundation’s current projects are focused on supporting youth with greater opportunity and access to the latest in education, arts and innovation, working towards a more inclusive, creative and sustainable world. While concurrently touring internationally with Black Eyed Peas, Apl is also embarking upon his next journey in entertainment. He serves as a creative executive producer and music supervisor on television, film and stage projects currently in development through his team’s production banner Tala Creative. More about the Tala Creative team’s slate of projects will be announced in late 2023.