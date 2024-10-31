Anthony Ramos to Star in New York City Horror Film MOLEPEOPLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anthony Ramos is ready to be scared in the new horror movie Molepeople, where he will appear alongside Ben Mendelsohn.

According to Deadline, the film will follow a man (presumably Ramos) on his nightmarish descent into the abandoned tunnels beneath the streets of New York City. There, a secret and twisted society lurks. Rob Savage (The Boogeyman) is set to direct from Nathan Elston's script. Filming and release dates for the movie, along with additional casting, have yet to be announced.

Most recently, Anthony Ramos played the role of Javi in Twisters. In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. On Broadway, he was seen as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton. Earlier this year, May 15th was proclaimed as "Anthony Ramos Day" in Brooklyn, following a donation from the actor to the arts program at Bushwick High School.

Ben Mendelsohn is known for his roles in Rogue One, Ready Player One, Captain Marvel, and the Netflix series Bloodline. Most recently, he appeared as iconic fashion designer Christian Dior in the Apple TV+ series The New Look.