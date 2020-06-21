Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.

On Instagram, Elgort wrote, "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and world never assault anyone."

He goes on to say that he and Gabby had a "brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship" when he was 20.

Elgort says that he "stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone." He apologizes for the way he handled the breakup, but does not further acknowledge the assault claims.

This comes after a Twitter user named @Itsgabby posted a string of tweets, titled 'my story of Ansel Elgort.' The tweets have since been deleted, but she describes what Elgort allegedly did to her when she was 17.

She said that he gave her his private Snapchat username when she was a fan of his, and they ended up meeting.

"So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in,'" she wrote.

Gabby said she was told not to tell anyone about the alleged assault because it could "ruin his career." She said that she suffers from PSTD and panic attacks because of it.

Gabby's original tweets have since been deleted but the screenshots were shared on a different Twitter account. You can read Gabby's full story below.

Ansel Elgort is currently set to star as Tony in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of West Side Story.

Elgort gained wide recognition for starring as a teenage cancer patient in the romantic drama film The Fault in Our Stars (2014) and for his supporting role in The Divergent Series (2014-2016). In 2017, he played the title character in Edgar Wright's action thriller Baby Driver, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

