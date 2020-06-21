Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.
On Instagram, Elgort wrote, "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and world never assault anyone."
He goes on to say that he and Gabby had a "brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship" when he was 20.
Elgort says that he "stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone." He apologizes for the way he handled the breakup, but does not further acknowledge the assault claims.
A post shared by @ansel on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT
This comes after a Twitter user named @Itsgabby posted a string of tweets, titled 'my story of Ansel Elgort.' The tweets have since been deleted, but she describes what Elgort allegedly did to her when she was 17.
She said that he gave her his private Snapchat username when she was a fan of his, and they ended up meeting.
"So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in,'" she wrote.
Gabby said she was told not to tell anyone about the alleged assault because it could "ruin his career." She said that she suffers from PSTD and panic attacks because of it.
Gabby's original tweets have since been deleted but the screenshots were shared on a different Twitter account. You can read Gabby's full story below.
Ansel Elgort is being exposed as rap!st but y'all are more upset about the fault in our stars being ruined?. I stand with @/ltsgabby pic.twitter.com/6Hz2W9mMj2- Niki booaoe?? (@ohsnapizniki) June 20, 2020
Ansel Elgort is currently set to star as Tony in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of West Side Story.
Elgort gained wide recognition for starring as a teenage cancer patient in the romantic drama film The Fault in Our Stars (2014) and for his supporting role in The Divergent Series (2014-2016). In 2017, he played the title character in Edgar Wright's action thriller Baby Driver, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)