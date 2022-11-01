Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Announcing Action For Artists, A New Nonprofit Organization Devoted To Assisting Emerging Artists

William Hicks' greatest passion is to discover and nurture the talented artists who will become the stars of tomorrow.

Nov. 01, 2022  

William Hicks, Founder and Chairperson, announces the launch of Action for Artists (AFA), a new public nonprofit dedicated to providing performing artists with the much-needed financial assistance, tools, and mentorship vital to their artistic and professional growth.

Throughout his career as a pianist, coach, and conductor, William Hicks has collaborated with the world's most famous artists, including Luciano Pavarotti, Licia Albanese, Franco Corelli, Anna Moffo, and countless other celebrated singers. His greatest passion is to discover and nurture the talented artists who will become the stars of tomorrow.

For Hicks, the birth of the burgeoning nonprofit marks the realization of a dream nearly two decades in the making: "In 2004, Jerry Hadley and I had an idea to start an organization that would support performances of American music and composers. We also hoped to create an organization that would award money to deserving young musicians, specifically to those who are in immediate need of professional training and who are not yet at the competition or professional status. This dream is now a reality in the form of Action for Artists."

The organization commences with an impressive array of artists, businesspeople, and classical music experts who comprise AFA's Board of Directors, Honorary Board, and Advisory Board. Included among the group's impressive advisors are Samuel Ramey, Cheryl Studer, Jake Heggie, Bill Schuman, Robert Lombardo, and many other musical luminaries. Renowned mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, a member of AFA's Honorary Board, expressed the importance of the group's mission: "It is a joy to support the noble efforts of Action for Artists in their providing support for those very special performing artists at the beginning of their careers. These young and talented individuals need help more than ever as they struggle through the post-pandemic world. Thank heaven they have the support of an organization so beautifully put together by William Hicks!"

The burgeoning organization's vision begins with two key components. Their first initiative is to provide outright grants and cash awards for emerging vocal and instrumental musicians. Beyond direct funding for individual artists, Action for Artists also assists in developing, funding, and producing new musical, theatrical and literary works.

Action for Artists has quickly moved beyond its planning phase and immediately began serving artists. Today, they introduce their first grant recipient, soprano Ariana Maloney. An emerging professional, Maloney won their Daniel Ferro Scholarship Fund Award. Action for Artists has established funding for numerous additional awards and grants, including The Nico Castel Scholarship Fund, The New Works Development Fund, and The Action For Artists General Fund.

To learn more about AFA or to donate to their mission, visit actionforartists.org.



