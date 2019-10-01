Annie Golden and Arian Moayed Join Reading of PLAY YOURSELF

New York Theatre Workshop announced today that Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Broadway Bounty Hunter, "Orange is the New Black") & Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed ("Succession," The Humans) will join the cast of NYTW's special one-night-only reading of Play Yourself by two-time Obie Award winner Harry Kondoleon (Anteroom; The Houseguest) directed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation, [Porto]). The reading will benefit NYTW's Artist Workshop and Education programming and will take place at New York Theatre Workshop (79 East 4th Street) on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Golden will play "Selma" with Moayed as "Harmon." They will join the previously announced two-time Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (Othello, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "House of Cards"), who will play the role of "Yvonne."

Play Yourself is part of a year-long celebration of New York Theatre Workshop's 40th Anniversary, featuring a variety of events honoring the past and celebrating the future of a community dedicated to helping us all better understand our world through theatre. This one-night-only reading is the latest in a slate of events including a RENT Live watch-party; NYTW's 40th Anniversary Gala honoring NYTW Founding Trustee Stephen Graham; On This Block, a celebration of the East 4th Street community in partnership with FAB; a #WorkshopNight celebration to welcome Hadestown to Broadway; and the upcoming December 9, 2019 celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Mind the Gap, an intergenerational theatre program that brings together teens and elders to write plays inspired by each other's lives.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CheapTix initiative. For this reading, NYTW will offer a block of $25 tickets via a CheapTix digital Lottery in partnership with TodayTix. TodayTix allows you to enter the digital Lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store. The entry period is open now and will continue through 12pm EST on Friday, October 4, when winners will be notified. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry in the digital Lottery is free and open to all. All entry rules apply.

Single tickets are available at NYTW.org and by phone at 212-460-5475. No in-person sales will be available at the box office. Tickets for the reading begin at $75 and standard ticketing fees apply to all orders. There will be a limit of 4 tickets per person for this event.

Currently in performances at New York Theatre Workshop are the New York Premiere of NYTW Usual Suspect Mfoniso Udofia'srunboyrun, directed by Loretta Greco (The Story), and In Old Age, directed by Awoye Timpo (Good Grief). runboyrun & In Old Age began previews on Wednesday, September 4, and opened Monday, September 23 for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 13. The cast for runboyrun features Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Mies Julie), Karl Green (Eve's Song), Chiké Johnson (A Time to Kill), Adrianna K. Mitchell (Romeo and Juliet), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Zenzi Williams (Lockdown). The cast for In Old Age includes Ron Canada (Network) and Patrice Johnson Chevannes.





