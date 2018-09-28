Annaleigh Ashford to Guest Star on an Episode of GOD FRIENDED ME

Annaleigh Ashford is set to guest star in an episode of GOD FRIENDED ME.

In the episode, titled "Error Code 1.61," suggestions from the God Account lead Miles and Cara to the Hayden Planetarium, where they meet a young woman, Fliss (Ashford), who is searching for her old boyfriend who may have been "the one." Also, Rakesh and Jaya look into a TOUR GUIDE at the planetarium who Rakesh thinks may be connected to the God Account, and Arthur tries to put a piece of his past behind him, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, Oct. 21 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ashford is set to star in the upcoming ABC comedy pilot "Thee Rivers." She also recently appeared in the FX anthology series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" in the role of Elizabeth Cote. Other television credits include Fox's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," , and Showtime's "Masters of Sex." Annaleigh is also no stranger to the stage, having recently appeared in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Ashford has also starred in Wicked, Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, and Sylvia on Broadway.

GOD FRIENDED ME is a humorous, uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from "God" and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Miles Finer is intelligent, hopeful and optimistic, but he doesn't believe in God. This puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer, a beloved PREACHER at Harlem's Trinity Church for 25 years who is stung by his son's strong rejection of his faith. Miles feels he's found his purpose in life hosting a podcast where he's free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the ultimate friend request. After repeated pokes by "God," Miles' CURIOSITY takes over, and he accepts the request and follows the signs to Cara Bloom, an online journalist suffering from writer's block. Brought together by the "God" account, the two find themselves investigating "God's" friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need. Joining them on their journey are Miles's supportive sister, Ali, a doctoral PSYCH student by day and bartender by night, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who helps Miles and Cara research the enigmatic account. Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime he'll play along and, in the process, change his life forever.

