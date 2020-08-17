Annaleigh Ashford and Deedee Magno Hall to Join E-TICKET TO BROADWAY and MAMAS TALKIN' LOUD Special Live Edition

The live event will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00pm EST.

Cara Cooper (The Prom) and Jessica Rush (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) of "Mamas Talkin' Loud" join award-winning director David Alpert of "E-Ticket to Broadway, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, hosting a very special "Extra Magic Hour" of their on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00pm EST to discuss the crossover of their podcasts--bringing families to the Disney Theme Parks in an hour-long "Homemade Family Magic" live stream, found by visiting www.bpn.fm/ettb-live or www.bpn.fm/mamas-live.

The podcast hosts will be joined by Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Sunday in the Park with George) & Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, Miss Saigon, "Steven Universe," "The Mickey Mouse Club) who will share their love of Disney and their experience bringing their children to the Parks. This special live event will include guest appearances from some of the most exciting Disney DIY Experts to share inside tips and tricks to recreate the magic of Disney inside your home!

The "Extra Magic Hours" on "E-Ticket to Broadway" serve as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund.

E-TICKET TO BROADWAY: "Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks! Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners. Please keep your hands, arms, and legs inside the podcast at all times."

Guests on "E-Ticket to Broadway" include Drama Desk-nominee Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots), Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Sunday in the Park with George), Drama Desk-nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, American Idiot), Outer Critics Circle nominee Gilles Chiasson (Rent, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If/Then), Tony Award-nominee Susan Egan ("Hercules," Beauty and the Beast), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, "Tangled: The Series"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, Miss Saigon, "Steven Universe"), Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tony-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent, "Frozen"), Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Carousel, Waitress), Drama Desk-nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked), Joseph Jefferson-nominee Kate Reinders (Gypsy, Wicked, "High School Musical the Musical the Series"), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't too Proud), Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, Evita, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Jessica Rush (Tina, Jersey Boys), Michael James Scott (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), Tony-nominee Keala Settle (Waitress, "The Greatest Showman"), Tony-nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, Newsies, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot).

MAMAS TALKIN' LOUD: Since launching last fall, Broadway Moms, Cara and Jessica and their podcast Mamas Talkin' Loud, have inspired listeners from all walks of life, and, most importantly during this time, have built a community of support, and comfort, continuing to bring their in-depth and meaningful conversations to listeners, even as life went into lockdown.

Whether it's a light-hearted chat, their series with special needs mothers (co-host Cara Cooper is one herself), or the month of content celebrating PRIDE, many Tony winners and Broadway stars have graciously joined them 'in the dressing room' to share their stories. Some of the guests from this inaugural season were Tony Award winners Heather Headley, Laura Benanti, Daisy Eagan, Tonya Pinkins, Stephanie J Block, Karen Olivo, Annaleigh Ashford, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, as well as fan favorites Robyn Hurder, Cheyenne Jackson, Patti Murin, Kara Lindsay, Caissie Levy and Natasha Yvette Williams. Mothers in our industry from the other side of the table who've joined the ladies to share their insight include casting director Tara Rubin, choreographer Lorin Latarro, composer Georgia Stitt, and Disney Theatrical producer Anne Quart...there's even a chat with The Rockettes thrown in for a special holiday episode! Cara and Jessica adore bringing this podcast to the community, as well as building visibility and awareness of the working artist parent, and have announced they will be back with season two in September...stay tuned!

