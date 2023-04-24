Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Will Lead Reading Of STARSTRUCK Written by Beth Malone and The Indigo Girls' Emily Saliers

Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Will Lead Reading Of STARSTRUCK Written by Beth Malone and The Indigo Girls' Emily Saliers

Beth Malone will also play the lead role.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat is presenting a reading of the new musical STARSTRUCK, written by Tony-nominee Beth Malone (FUN HOME), Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, and Mary Ann Stratton.

STARSTRUCK was selected for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Triple R program, where the writers receive two readings and a residency to do extensive development of their musical. They started with a cold table read in NYC, followed by a residency in Rhinebeck to revise the script and score. The final step is a reading in NYC for an invited industry audience on May 8th.

The cast includes Beth in the lead role, Jeb Brown (BEAUTIFUL THE Carol King MUSICAL), Claybourne Elder (COMPANY), Ann Harada (INTO THE WOODS), Marc Kudisch (GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY), and Krysta Rodriguez (INTO THE WOODS). The reading is directed by Sherri Eden Barber (resident director of HAMILTON tour) and music directed by Cynthia Meng. The General Manager is Dailey-Monda Management.

Kathy Evans, Founding Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, said "We are so excited to give these talented writers the chance to do a lot of development on their first musical and to see it with a live cast of Broadway veterans for the first time."

Triple R is supported by Lead Sponsor Liz Armstrong, by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Since its creation in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has supported over 200 musical theatre writers. All the writers' costs are covered by contributions, including from The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund and The Noël Coward Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson. In 2022 and 2023, six musicals developed at Rhinebeck have had world premieres around the world: A.D. 16, by Bekah Brunstetter and Cinco Paul at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGIN' IT, by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik at The Alley Theatre (TX); ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD, by Paulo K Tiról and Noam Shapiro at East West Players (CA), OPERATION MINCEMEAT, by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at Fortune Theatre (London), and THE TATTOOED LADY, by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon at Philadelphia Theatre Company (PA). www.rhinebeckwriters.org

STARSTRUCK synopsis:

Where the universe meets Sawtooth, Idaho, Cyd DeBerg, crusades for International Dark Sky status stirring up a political firestorm and attracting the attention of the NPR podcast, Far Out! with Roxanne Cooley. Roxanne's magnetism knocks Sawtooth out of its orbit including Cyd's right hand man, Chris. In Cyrano fashion, Cyd begins a courtship on his behalf, but when words come too easily and feel uncomfortably true, Cyd is forced to concede the world as she knew it. Cyd and Roxanne are upended by the mysterious universe, truths hidden in darkness, and a collision course of love.





Related Stories
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE
Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out video footage from the red carpet here!
Listen: Zoe Wanamaker on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Zoe Wanamaker on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
In this episode, actress Zoe Wanamker describes the difference between starring in a play on Broadway vs. the West End, and how her American family came to be considered British theater royalty. Zoe also discusses why, of all her work, she will always be most recognized for her role in Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone.
Former Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Len Goodman Dies at the Age of 78 Photo
Former Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Len Goodman Dies at the Age of 78
Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78, his manager has confirmed.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More
Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes RightVideo: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes Right
April 23, 2023

What is Mischief? Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Their next show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, will premiere with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Recap all the latest from Mischief with these videos!
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses Her Legendary Career and New Memoir on CBS Sunday MorningVideo: Chita Rivera Discusses Her Legendary Career and New Memoir on CBS Sunday Morning
April 23, 2023

Watch Chita Rivera discuss her early life, career, and new book with CBS Sunday Morning.
Video: Watch Footage from Disney's AIDA in the NetherlandsVideo: Watch Footage from Disney's AIDA in the Netherlands
April 23, 2023

Watch the Dutch cast of Disney's Aida perform 'My Strongest Suit' and 'The Dance of The Robe.'
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
April 23, 2023

Prima Facie opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theater (252 West 45th Street). Check out new production photos here!
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Earth DayBroadway Jukebox: Songs for Earth Day
April 22, 2023

Happy Earth Day! Today we celebrate Mother Nature in all of her glory, because she sure can provide. As we pause to appreciate our beautiful planet and think about ways to protect it from harm, use this playlist as musical motivation.
share