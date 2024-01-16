Anime NYC and Japan Society Launch Official Partnership

Anime NYC, the East Coast’s largest Japanese popular arts festival, and Japan Society, a 116-year-old art and culture organization, launched a significant partnership, underscoring a dynamic relationship between Japan’s popular and traditional arts, and fostering an ongoing collaboration with the goal of enriching the cultural fabric of the vibrant communities they both serve.

Since its founding in 2017, Anime NYC has rapidly become a major force in anime, manga, and Japan’s popular arts across the US. The event attracts over 60,000 attendees each year, world premieres, major anime and manga brands, and some of the biggest creators in the Japanese popular arts world. Anime NYC’s mission is to bring anime fans together with the content and creators they love – and to help guide them into greater discovery of Japan.

Furthering this mission as never before, Anime NYC has named Japan Society its “official non-profit partner” and will work with Japan Society year-round in celebrating and promoting Japanese culture in the heart of New York City.

From its start in 1907, Japan Society has been a pioneering organization fostering mutual understanding and cultural exchange between the US and Japan, and it is renowned for this dedication spanning Japan’s performing arts, lectures, language instruction, exhibitions, business and policy sessions, education, and film. The organization presents hundreds of events all year and has welcomed Japanese Prime Ministers, US Presidents, and Nobel Prize winners to its landmarked headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

While both Anime NYC and Japan Society serve different audiences, both provide immersive and authentic experiences - and through this new relationship - both organizations will offer audiences an even greatly variety of programming.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Japan Society to bring an even richer cultural experience to Anime NYC and give our patrons a year-round home at Japan Society,” said Anime NYCEvent Director MK Goodwin. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fostering a deep appreciation for Japanese culture and building bridges of understanding.”

“Japan Society is honored to partner with Anime NYC, said Peter Tatara, Japan Society’sDirector of Film. “Our goals deeply connect with their commitment to celebrating Japanese culture, and we look forward to collaborating all throughout the year.” Prior to joining Japan Society, Tatara founded Anime NYC, and he will act as a conduit between both organizations as they co-promote and co-create new events together.

In the near-term, Anime NYC will provide all attendees an opportunity to donate to Japan Society as part of the ticket purchase process for the convention’s 2024 event. Ticket sales will launch on January 17th for the convention’s upcoming edition - August 23-25, 2024. This will be Anime NYC’s largest festival to date, with the event adding over 200,000 new square feet of exhibition and programming space.

Japan Society will help program this new space, and fans can anticipate an even wider array of engaging and culturally enriching activities as well as other cultivated events year-round at Japan Society. Joining Japan Society as one of the key supporters of its 2024 film season, Anime NYC will help bring new popular arts audiences and events into the organization. While already presenting over 60 screenings a year, ranging from the silent era through to today, Japan Society will now become a home to leading classic and premiere anime events.

Audiences are encouraged to follow Anime NYC (@animenyc) and Japan Society(@japansociety) on social media and to look for more details in the coming months as Anime NYC and Japan Society work collaboratively to curate an unparalleled experience across Japanese traditional and popular culture.

ABOUT ANIME NYC

Anime NYC is New York City’s anime convention. A showcase of the best of Japanese pop culture in the biggest city in America, Anime NYC brings anime fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. Join us for a celebration of Japanese animation, manga, and cosplay in the heart of NYC. Anime NYC is a creation of LeftField Media, a boutique event company made up of dedicated fans and experienced convention organizers. LeftField Media’s other events include Anime Frontier, Awesome Con, and Rose City Comic Con. Recognized for its commitment to authenticity, diversity, and community engagement, Anime NYC plays a pivotal role in bridging cultures and celebrating the vibrant world of anime. Learn more at animenyc.com.

ABOUT JAPAN SOCIETY

Japan Society is the premier organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business, and society with audiences in New York and around the world. At Japan Society, we are inspired by the Japanese concept of kizuna–forging deep connections to bind people together. We are committed to telling the story of Japan while strengthening connections within New York City and building new bridges beyond. In over 100 years of work, we’ve inspired generations by establishing ourselves as pioneers in supporting international exchanges in arts and culture, business and policy, as well as education between Japan and the US. Now, more than ever, we strive to convene important conversations on topics that bind our two countries together, champion the next generation of innovative creators, promote mutual understanding, and serve as a trusted guide for people everywhere who seek to more fully appreciate the rich complexities and abundance of Japan. From our New York headquarters, a landmark building designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura that opened to the public in 1971, we look forward to the years ahead, which will be defined by our digital and ideational impact through the kizuna that we build. Our future can only be enhanced by learning from our peers and engaging with our audiences, both near and afar. Please join us at japansociety.org.