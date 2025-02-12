Anika Noni Rose, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL Cast and More to Perform at BTC Gala

BTC will honor Phylicia Rashad, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and more.
It was previously announced that BTC will host its 2nd Annual Gala on Monday, March 3, 2025, in New York City at the Rainbow Room. The evening will include special performances by Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose and cast members from the Original Broadway Cast of Motown the Musical, including Valisia LeKae, Charl Brown, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ryan Shaw, and Morgan James.
BTC will honor Phylicia Rashad, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., John Gore Organization, and Girl Be Heard at its 2nd Annual “Building the Change” Gala.
This event, the 2nd Annual BTC Gala, is celebrating entertainment professionals working in theater, film, television, cultural institutions, and music, which will be held at the Rainbow Room at 6:00 pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7:00 pm ET dinner and tribute. Tickets to the “Building the Change” Gala begin at $1,000.
