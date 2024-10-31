Angelina Jolie to Receive 2024 Gothams Performer Tribute for Maria Callas Role

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced that Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie will receive the Performer Tribute for her performance as Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s upcoming film Maria, at the 34th edition of The Gothams, taking place live and in person on Monday, December 2, 2024 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The tribute will honor Jolie’s rendition of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

“Like the legendary figure she portrays, Angelina Jolie transcends mere performance to craft something extraordinary. Her interpretation captures both Maria Callas’s complexity as an artist and the cultural resonance that defines an icon,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham. “We are thrilled to celebrate what is truly one of Ms. Jolie’s career-defining performances in the final installment of Pablo Larrain’s magnificent trilogy.”

Maria follows Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. The film reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life. Written by Steven Knight, with Cinematography by Ed Lachman, Costumes by Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jolie is joined by a star-studded cast, including Alba Rohrwacher (Hungry Hearts, Happy As Lazzaro), Pierfrancesco Favino (Padrenostro, Adagio), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog, Dolemite Is My Name), and Valeria Golino (For Your Love, The Beautiful Game). The film premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival and Jolie's performance continues to stun audiences at New York Film Festival, London Film Festival and AFI. Maria will be in select theaters on November 27 and stream on Netflix on December 11.

Winners of The 2024 Gothams will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2024. The Premier Sponsor of the 2024 Gothams is Vanity Fair, the Official Water is FIJI Water, the Official Airline is JetBlue, the Official Spirits are Rabbit Hole Distillery, and the Official Wine is Wolffer Estate Vineyard.

About The Gotham Awards

The Gotham Awards honors visionary talent in front of and behind the camera, expands the audience for groundbreaking film and television, and supports the year-round work of the not-for-profit The Gotham Film & Media Institute. With high-profile VIP guests and a superior location, the Gotham Awards provides sponsors with an incomparable setting for a meaningful presence at the first honors of the film awards season.