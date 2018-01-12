Angela Lansbury Will Be Honored at NIGHT OF STARS A BROADWAY CELEBRATION! at Kravis Center

Legendary star of stage, screen and television - the Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winning Angela Lansbury will be honored tonight at "NIGHT OF STARS" A Broadway Celebration at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

During her iconic appearance that evening, Lansbury - the star of such mega hits as Mame, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, Murder She Wrote, The Manchurian Candidate, Beauty and the Beast, Death on the Nile, and more - will receive the Kravis Center's "Legend in Arts" Award.

During "NIGHT OF STARS," Lansbury will appear along with fellow Tony Award winners Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate) and Chita Rivera (The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman), as well as celebrated performers Kate Davis (Genre-defying Singer Hailed by MTV), Nova Payton (Helen Hayes Award Recipient), Bria Skonberg (Canadian Singer and Trumpeter), and Claybourne Elder (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George), along with Luke Frazier, conductor, Kravis Center Pops Orchestra ...and other celebrity performers to be announced!

The "NIGHT OF STARS" concert is set for January 12 at 7 pm (Friday) at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall, directed by Robert Pullen. A dazzling, star-studded event, the Kravis Center continues its long tradition of bringing legendary, award-winning artists to the stage. Enjoy an evening of exhilarating entertainment and surprises!

Tickets start at $50 and are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471.

To attend the gala cocktail reception followed by the star-studded performance with dinner and dancing, tickets are $1,000 for Gala Patrons, $500 for Young Gala Patrons (45 and younger). Gala Chairs: Kathryn C. Vecellio, Monika E. Preston. Gala Vice Chair: Irene Karp. Honorary Gala Grand Broadway Chairs: Sondra and David S. Mack. Honorary Gala Chair: Michael J. Bracci. For information about the Kravis Center Gala, call 561-651-4320 or visit www.kravis.org/gala.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at kravis.org.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles