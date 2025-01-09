Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, and More Will Lead THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been set for the world premiere of The Jonathan Larson Project, a new musical that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996. The five-person cast will feature Broadway stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam.

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project features more than 20 undiscovered songs by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning writer. The new musical will begin previews on Friday, February 14 with an official opening on Monday, March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre, located at 126 2nd Avenue, for a 16 week limited engagement.

“The intention throughout our process has been to assemble a cast who in some way share similar experiences and passions around art, love, activism, and humanity to the ones Jonathan was articulating in his work,” said Director John Simpkins. “I am excited and confident that these five bold and powerful artists will provide a window into the piece that both honors and enhances Larson’s legacy and also reflects a contemporary perspective on the material that can be in dialogue with our modern lives.”

When Jonathan Larson died unexpectedly at the age of 35, it was hours before his musical RENT took the world by storm. Larson was hailed posthumously as the voice of a generation, winning Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and achieving his life-long dream of changing Broadway forever... although he tragically wasn’t there to see it. In his apartment, he left behind hundreds of cassette tapes, scripts, music files, journals – boxes of his writing from shows that were never produced and projects that were never seen… until now.

The Jonathan Larson Project brings to the stage the extraordinary unheard songs of the writer who revolutionized Broadway. This powerful new musical asks how we can make a difference in the world today, with Larson’s voice reaching through time to inspire audiences. From presidential elections to environmental activism to creating and connecting despite every obstacle, Larson’s songs speak to our present time with stunning resonance.

At the same time, The Jonathan Larson Project reflects the journey of an unknown young artist, struggling against rejection, making ends meet as a waiter in a diner, and finding his voice... which he has no idea will someday lead to triumph and enduring fame. The show includes cut songs from RENT and tick, tick… BOOM! as well as songs that have never been performed in a theater before. Fortunately for the world of musical theatre, Larson gave us more to see—and that work has finally hit the stage.

The Jonathan Larson Project is a world premiere musical that is also an undiscovered treasure trove of songs you will never forget. It was originally presented as a concert at 54 Below in Fall 2018 and was released as an album on Ghostlight Records in 2019.

With Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Co-Arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, The Jonathan Larson Project also features Choreography by Byron Easley and Music Direction by Cynthia Meng. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman with General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions.

Meet The Cast

Adam Chanler-Berat originated roles on Broadway in Next to Normal, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Amelie, as well as starring in the 2018 Broadway revival of Shaw’s Saint Joan. Off-Broadway credits include Assassins, Fortress of Solitude (Lortel Nom.), Rent, Fly by Night, How to Load a Musket, Nantucket Sleigh Ride, Zorba, and Titanic. Regional credits include Sunday in the Park with George (Huntington) and The Year to Come (La Jolla Playhouse.) He starred alongside Vince Vaughn in the Dreamworks film Delivery Man and has appeared on television in HBOmax’s “Gossip Girl,” “Veep," “Elementary," "The Good Wife," “Doubt," "The Code," “NCIS: Nola,” and “Soundtrack." As a writer, Adam’s work has been developed by Barrington Stage Company, The Civilians, New York Stage and Film, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Ars Nova, and Classic Stage Company. Adam is a proud founding member of the social justice-minded theater collective The Commissary.

Taylor Iman Jones has been seen on Broadway as Katherine Parr in SIX, and the original casts of Head over Heels and Groundhog Day. Before that, she was a part of the national tours of Hamilton and American Idiot. She’s also appeared Off-Broadway in MCC’s The Lonely Few, Roundabout’s Scotland, PA, and The Kennedy Center’s The Who’s Tommy. Taylor is so honored to be bringing new life to these songs with this incredible cast and creative team.

Lauren Marcus. Her Broadway credits include Be More Chill (Original Cast). Select credits: White Girl in Danger (Second Stage/The Vineyard), Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter (The Atlantic), Fiddler On The Roof (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Little Shop of Horrors (Pittsburgh Public), The Humans (St. Louis Rep), Company (Barrington Stage), The...Hunter S. Thompson Musical (La Jolla Playhouse). Film/TV: tick, tick…BOOM!, Law and Order: SVU. As a writer, Lauren is a 2021 and 2023 finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant, a 2022 semifinalist for the O’Neill and Relentless Award, and developed her original television pilot, Honest Living, at New York Stage and Film. She is currently finishing up her first full-length retro-pop album, as well as co-writing the book for a new musical adaptation of Girls Just Want to Have Fun (based on the 1985 Sarah Jessica Parker film) for Lively McCabe Entertainment.

Andy Mientus. His Broadway credits include Les Miserables, Spring Awakening. Other theater includes: Wicked (National Tour), Tommy (Denver Center), Bent (MarkTaper Forum), Carrie (MCC), The View Upstairs at London’s Soho Theatre and recently Jim Henson’s musical Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas in Chicago. Television credits include the series “Grendel” and Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings” both for Netflix, the Pied Piper in CW’s “The Flash”, the NBC musical drama “Smash”, and “Gone” (NBC/Universal). Andy wrote the book and lyrics to the musical Burn All Night at ART, the middle grade fiction series The Backstagers, and recently his debut YA novel Fraternity, from Amulet/Abrams Books. IG:@AndyMientus

Jason Tam starred in the hit NBC Live “Jesus Christ Superstar,” with John Legend and Sara Bareilles, as Peter. He was seen in the Off-Broadway shows, The White Chip (MCC), The Ghost of John McCain (Soho Playhouse), and KPOP (Lortel Award) - a collaboration between Woodshed Collective, Ars Nova, and Ma-Yi Theatre Company. Jason’s Broadway credits include Be More Chill (and Off-Bway), IF/THEN, Lysistrata Jones, and the original Paul in the revival of A Chorus Line. He has also performed at numerous regional theaters including The Hollywood Bowl, The Guthrie, and Broadway Sacramento. Jason’s TV credits include “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “The Blacklist,” “Do No Harm,” “Hawaii 5-0,” “One Life to Live” and “Beyond the Break,” and he was seen in the documentary Every Little Step. Jason holds a BFA from NYU Tisch, and serves on the Board of Directors at Keen Company.