Andy Cohen Will be a Special Guest at John Hill's THE FEELS LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present John Hill, Co-host of "Andy Cohen: Live" and host of The Feels on SiriusXM, with special guests Andy Cohen and Michelle Collins as they bring Hill's weekly radio show to the stage for an East Coast debut.

Broadway veteran (Hairspray Original Broadway Cast, The Boy From Oz with Hugh Jackman, Miss Saigon, and the original NY cast of bare: a pop opera), Hill mixes the high energy of his live radio show, his insider Bravolebrity gossip, and his cabaret/musical theatre chops for an evening of mayhem you'll never forget. Special guests for this New York debut include his longtime collaborator Andy Cohen and fellow SiriusXM host Michelle Collins along with a few other surprise guests you won't want to miss. The evening is produced in association with Zach Laks.

John Hill in The Feels Live plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 11, 2020. There is a $55-$105 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT John Hill

John Hill is a writer, producer, show runner, director, and performer. He started his career on Broadway in the original Broadway Cast of Hairspray, The Boy From Oz with Hugh Jackman, Miss Saigon, and originated the role of Jason in the New York cast of bare. Hill created and developed two documentary series following young artists which were sold to MTV (MTV's: Show Choir! and Making It) which led to a long list of TV writing/producing credits (Project Runway, Top Chef, Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D List, and Not Today, Bianca with Bianca Del Rio) and spent several years as the writer/producer of the late night hit, Watch What Happens: Live With Andy Cohen on Bravo and currently serves as president of development at Marci Klein Productions. Hill can be heard every morning live on-air as Andy Cohen's cohost on the popular SiriusXM hit show Andy Cohen: Live as well as hosting his own weekly show The Feels: Live (Which has now become a popular live solo show that tours the United States and abroad.) He's a frequent contributor to other SiriusXM shows: The Jess Cagle Show, The Michelle Collins Show, and Sex With Emily. His original solo works have gained a rabid following across the country beginning with Whiskers On Kittens, Skinny Corpse, Light Jacket Weather, and the now-legendary Joe's Pub hit Relentless, with longtime collaborator Natalie Joy Johnson.





