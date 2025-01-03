Megan Hilty & Kristin Chenoweth Want the 'Real Housewives of Broadway'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While Madeline Ashton would fit right in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Megan Hilty is ready for The Real Housewives of Broadway.

While appearing on a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, the Death Becomes Her star pitched the Real Housewives of Broadway to host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

"I know we're all watching to see the lifestyles of the rich and famous and their drama, I kinda wanna see some regular ladies," Hilty shared, before suggesting The Real Housewives of Poughkeepsie and The Real Housewives of Broadway.

Cohen responded that a Housewives cast of Broadway divas had been "discussed" before, stating that Kristin Chenoweth – a noted Bravo-holic – has been talking to him about the possibility of that series for a long time.

"We've discussed. [Kristin] Chenoweth has been talking to me about that for a long time," he responded, which Hilty said was "fabulous."

While The Real Housewives of Broadway may never come to fruition, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently featuring Britani Bateman, who was seen in the second national tour of Miss Saigon. This season, Bateman's status as a Broadway performer has been questioned, which she recently responded to in a BroadwayWorld interview.

Multiple Housewives have been seen on Broadway in Chicago, including NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Erika Jayne – who is returning to the Broadway production later this month.

Current Real Housewives franchises include The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Miami, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Hilty can currently be seen in Death Becomes Her on Broadway at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre. She stars alongside Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, Michelle Williams, Taurean Everett, and Josh Lamon.

Chenoweth will be seen on Broadway this year in The Queen of Versailles, which features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Lindsey Ferrentino, direction by Michael Arden and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant.