Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
Click Here for More on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
Andrew Lloyd Webber to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on Monday After PHANTOM Closing

Andrew Lloyd Webber to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on Monday After PHANTOM Closing

The episode airs on Monday, April 17 at 11:35 p.m. on NBC and will stream on Peacock the next day.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 17. The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. on NBC and will stream on Peacock the next day.

The appearance will come the day after The Phantom of the Opera closes on Broadway after over 35 years.

Earlier Friday, Lloyd Webber was awarded The Key to the City of New York today by Mayor Eric Adams. Watch a video from the ceremony here.

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show ever, will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023. Directed by the late Harold Prince, the musical is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, playing an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street).

Bad Cinderella, which also features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, recently opened at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. Featuring a book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel, the musical is a modern retelling of the classic tale.

Linedy Genao stars as Bad Cinderella, with Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate

Several of Lloyd Webber's songs have been widely recorded and were successful outside of their parent musicals, such as "Memory" from Cats, "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita, and "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In 2001, The New York Times referred to him as "the most commercially successful composer in history". The Daily Telegraph ranked him the "fifth most powerful person in British culture" in 2008, lyricist Don Black writing "Andrew more or less single-handedly reinvented the musical."

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Related Stories
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Awarded The Key to the City of NY Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Awarded The Key to the City of NY
Watch as Andrew Lloyd Webber is awarded The Key to the City of New York by Mayor Eric Adams.
Video: Companies of ALWs Shows Celebrate His 75th Birthday Photo
Video: Companies of ALW's Shows Celebrate His 75th Birthday
Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating his 75th birthday today! To honor the composer, companies of productions of his shows from all around the world compiled their birthday wishes into a video posted on social media.
Review: CATS THE MUSICAL, International Tour Photo
Review: CATS THE MUSICAL, International Tour
What did our critic think of CATS International Tour?
VIDEOS: Watch Clips From Andrew Lloyd Webber Night on THE MASKED SINGER Photo
VIDEOS: Watch Clips From 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night' on THE MASKED SINGER
The episode featured the masked celebrity contestants singing songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals like Bad Cinderella, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and more. The episode also featured Nicole Scherzinger singing 'Memory' from Cats and Ken Jeong 'auditioning' for The Phantom of the Opera. Watch videos now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score SoundtrackJimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Release UNPRISONED Score Soundtrack
April 14, 2023

Hollywood Records released UnPrisoned, the original score soundtrack for Onyx Collective’s hit new series now streaming on Hulu. The score was composed by legendary Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The series is executive produced and stars the award-winning actors Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.
Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Thug Life' & Announces 'A Life for Two' MixtapeShordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Thug Life' & Announces 'A Life for Two' Mixtape
April 14, 2023

Shordie Shordie delivers a vocal melody over the track’s exuberant production while reminiscing on the acrimonious nature of his most recent love affair. It’s the first taste of what’s to come on his highly conceptual new mixtape A Life For Two, which is loosely based on a real-life love affair in the semblance of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Vuma' Featuring Thandiswa & Joel RossMeshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Vuma' Featuring Thandiswa & Joel Ross
April 14, 2023

The Omnichord Real Book was produced by Josh Johnson and features a wide range of guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Jeff Parker, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, and others. The album was introduced last month with the expansive lead single “Virgo,” and is up for pre-order.
Rising Alternative Artist John-Robert Drops New Single 'Waistbin'Rising Alternative Artist John-Robert Drops New Single 'Waistbin'
April 14, 2023

Rising alternative singer, songwriter, and producer John-Robert returns with the aching breakup anthem “WAISTBIN' (an acronym for “What Am I Supposed To Believe In Now”). Listen via Nice Life Recording Company/Warner Records. Boasting flourishes of mid-century soul and raw, confessional lyrics that lay his emotions bare.
Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'
April 14, 2023

Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, ‘80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop.
share