Andrew Lloyd Webber to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on Monday After PHANTOM Closing

Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 17. The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. on NBC and will stream on Peacock the next day.

The appearance will come the day after The Phantom of the Opera closes on Broadway after over 35 years.

Earlier Friday, Lloyd Webber was awarded The Key to the City of New York today by Mayor Eric Adams. Watch a video from the ceremony here.

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show ever, will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023. Directed by the late Harold Prince, the musical is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, playing an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street).

Bad Cinderella, which also features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, recently opened at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. Featuring a book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel, the musical is a modern retelling of the classic tale.

Linedy Genao stars as Bad Cinderella, with Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate

Several of Lloyd Webber's songs have been widely recorded and were successful outside of their parent musicals, such as "Memory" from Cats, "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita, and "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In 2001, The New York Times referred to him as "the most commercially successful composer in history". The Daily Telegraph ranked him the "fifth most powerful person in British culture" in 2008, lyricist Don Black writing "Andrew more or less single-handedly reinvented the musical."