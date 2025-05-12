Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants to Buy Former Mark Hellinger Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Post has reported that Andrew Lloyd Webber wants to buy the former Mark Hellinger Theatre, currently the Times Square Church.

Lloyd Webber revealed that a few years ago, he said to Chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, Steve Schwarzman- whose wife Christine produced Bad Cinderella- "Look, OK, you buy it. I’m in as a partner with you. Go and buy it." Lloyd Webber stated that he checked in with Schwarzman back in April. Schwarzman revealed that the deal had not been done, and said, "It’s the one negotiation we’ve not been able to pull off."

Those interested in purchasing the theatre included Cameron Mackintosh and Garth Drabinsky. The Nederlander Organization first leased the building to the Times Square Church in 1989. In 1991, the church bought the Hellinger for $17 million.

The last show to be presented at the theater was Peter Allen’s musical “Legs Diamond,” which closed in 1989.