Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and The Musical Company Will Grant Five Schools Free Licensing for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018. To honor this milestone, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and The Musical Company are teaming up with the Educational Theatre Association to grant five deserving schools a FREE standard rental and royalty license to produce this irresistible family musical.

Eligibility Requirements:

-Title 1 designation applicants will be given priority consideration.

-Schools must commit to producing the show in 2018. The production can be extravagant or barebones as long as telling the story is paramount.

-Schools will produce/present the show by the end of 2018.

-The application is completed in its entirety by March 31, 2018.

-Schools that have received a grant from the American Theatre Wing's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative are not eligible for this opportunity.



Awards: A total of five (5) no cost rental and royalty agreement to produce Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2018. The deadline for submission is March 31, 2018.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story is based on the "coat of many colours" story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis. The musical was produced in the West End in 1973, and in its full format was recorded in 1974. The musical was mounted on Broadway in 1982. Several major revivals, national tours, and a 1999 straight-to-video film, starring Donny Osmond, followed.

