Andrew Lloyd Webber Threatens to Defy UK Government to Reopen Theatres at Full Capacity

Andrew Lloyd Webber is continuing his passionate crusade to reopen theatres at full capacity by the end of the month, even if it means defying measures set forth by the UK government.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the legendary composer has vowed to reopen his theatres sans social distancing "come hell or high water."

Lloyd Webber added that if the government should issue a postponement of fully capacity openings, "We will say: come to the theatre and arrest us."

Webber's declaration comes amid rising concerns about reopening, despite widespread vaccine rollout. On Tuesday, the UK reported 6,048 new Covid cases. The number of cases in the past week has risen by more than 60 per cent totaling 38,679.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under pressure from the scientific community and senior ministers to reconsider removing lockdown measures on the currently agreed upon date of June 21. There are concerns that once the current restrictions expire, they could be replaced with new and more restrictive measures.

According to Lord Webber, however, scientific research has pointed to theatres as low transmission spaces.

"I've seen the science from the tests, don't ask me how," he says. "They all prove that theatres are completely safe, the virus is not carried there. If the Government ignore their own science, we have the mother of all legal cases against them. If Cinderella couldn't open, we'd go, 'Look, either we go to law about it or you'll have to compensate us'."

The famed composer has cited "acute financial stress" as a result of prolonged lockdown of theatrical spaces, which could result in the sale of his six West End venues. Lloyd Webber has spent £1 million a month to keep his theaters dark throughout lockdown and says there is a "real risk" of that scenario becoming reality.

Lloyd Webber said, "We've never taken any profit out of the theatres. I've always tried to put back in, which is why we're in a muddle now because we never had a big reserve."

The composer has already refinanced his London home.

Lloyd Webber previously threatened to sue the UK government if they do not allow theatres to operate at full capacity from June 21.

Indoor entertainment venues were able to reopen on May 17 at half capacity, but many theatres have remained shut due to the financial struggles of playing to less than a full audience.

Lloyd Webber is planning to open his new musical Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre next month. He said he is happy to adhere to restrictions such as face coverings, but the theatre must be allowed to open at full capacity.