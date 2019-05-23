ZOEY'S INFINITE PLAYLIST
May. 23, 2019  

Andrew Leeds Joins ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Cast

Andrew Leeds will have a recurring role on the NBC musical drama series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, according to Deadline.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist centers on Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ?rst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

Leeds will play David, a lawyer and Zoey's older, more self-assured and "normal" brother.

The series is written by Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard.

Leeds starred on Broadway in Falsettos and Les Miserables. He was a series regular role on ABC's Cristela, played the serial killer Christopher Pelant on Bones, and guest starred on Veep, Silicon Valley, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story, and Modern Family. Leeds is also a member of the main company at The Groundlings and he currently has a recurring role on the current season of Barry.

