Andrew Barth Feldman, Ryan McCartan, Eva Noblezada & More Offer One-on-One Video Chats at Virtual Broadway Flea Market

A slate of celebrated Broadway stars will be offering exclusive one-on-one video chats during the virtual version of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction this Sunday, September 20, 2020.

The special guests offering the video meet-and-greets are Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, TV's "Arrow"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Adrianna Hicks (Six), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Ryan McCartan (Frozen, TV's "Liv and Maddie"), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Abby Mueller (Six), Patti Murin (Frozen), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Samantha Pauly (Six), Andrew Rannells (the upcoming Netflix versions of The Boys in the Band and The Prom), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations), Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works' Hercules), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress, TV's "Glee"), Marisha Wallace (The West End's Waitress), Adrienne Warren (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) and Patrick Wilson (Oklahoma!, TV's "Fargo"). Stars are subject to change.

The video chats, similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, will be between 12 pm and 5 pm Eastern. You can purchase your video chat slots at broadwaycares.org/flea.

The coronavirus pandemic is preventing the traditional Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, the theater community's annual street fair in the heart of NYC's Theater District. So Broadway Cares is moving the highly anticipated gathering online with all the features you love from the in-person event: live and silent auctions, the opportunity to bring home special finds from the flea market tables and the one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars just like the popular photo booth.

Early bidding is underway on silent and live auction items at broadwaycares.org. Live auction lots up for bidding online include 20-minute Zoom conversations with Jonathan Groff, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce together, Bernadette Peters, and Ben Platt; a virtual walk in the woods with Alan Cumming; opening night and party tickets to The Music Man and Plaza Suite ; the front page of the "New York State of Mind" score from Barbra Streisand's acclaimed 2014 album Partners signed by Streisand and duet partner Billy Joel (who also wrote the song), and more. This auction will culminate in a live Zoom-room bidding battle at 5 pm Eastern on September 20. The Live Auction is at capacity and is not currently taking more attendees.

Silent auction items up for bid include Halloween costumes worn by Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox (when they dressed as each other's superhero character), an In The Heights poster signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the entire original cast, handwritten and signed musical phrases from Hadestown, Once on This Island and Waitress and much more.

Instead of tables of theatrical treasures from Broadway shows and organizations lining streets of the Theater District, fans can purchase eBay "buy it now" bundles now leading up to the big event on Sunday. Then, on the day of the event, special "Flea Market Find" giveaways will be available. More info on these special offerings are at broadwaycares.org

Every dollar donated during the virtual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $870,167. Since 1987, the 33 editions of this highly anticipated annual event have raised $15.4 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.

