Andrew Barth Feldman, Lilli Cooper and More Featured on Theatre Podcast DRAMA.

Sit down with resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor MacDowell & Dylan MacDowell on their podcast, DRAMA. Listen as they explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. New episodes are released every Wednesday for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Check out their recent episodes with Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race), Nic Rouleau (Book of Mormon), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), and many more Broadway favorites.

Launched in November of 2019, DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell debuted in the Top 20 Performing Arts Podcasts Charts in the United States. Hosted by twin brothers who work in the entertainment business in New York City, DRAMA. comes to life as Connor and Dylan bring their synergy, charisma, and humor into weekly conversations among their diverse guest list. Each episode includes the twins and their interviewee chatting about their pop culture obsessions, tracking back to their "Ring of Keys" moment when it comes to discovering a life in the arts. Behind the scenes stories, relationships, and plenty of playful drama brings listeners back week after week.

Episodes are edited by Maggie Montalto, the theme song is by Hunter Minor, and the logo is designed by Robbie Rozelle (Broadway Records).

DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell is available to download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are found.

You can follow the podcast's Twitter and Instagram for the latest: @thedramapodcast





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You