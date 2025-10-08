Andrea Miller's MOTHER to be Presented At The Joyce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GALLIM, the internationally acclaimed company led by choreographer and artistic director Andrea Miller, will present its return to The Joyce Theater with the world premiere of MOTHER, an evening-length 65-minute work that imagines the origins, mechanisms, and uncertain path of a universe coming into being. The performances run November 5–9, 2025.

MOTHER unfolds in a world suspended between memory and invention, where every movement births new matter, energy, and possibility. Through GALLIM's fearless physicality and emotional precision, Miller creates a genesis in motion—nine bodies shaping landscapes, instincts colliding with endurance, and the will to continue, regenerate, and live.

At its core, MOTHER is a creation story of its own, reflecting on what it means to begin, to endure, and to belong to the fragile design of humanity. Rooted in magical realism, the work intertwines myth and lived experience, acknowledging the wound carried across generations not as a flaw to be erased but as part of who we are. What starts as an imagined universe becomes an intimate reflection on motherhood, connection, and survival.

Visually, MOTHER takes place within a stark white landscape marked by a single gesture in the backdrop, offering a raw, luminous trace of creation that anchors the world onstage. The work begins in silence, broken only by a lullaby hummed by Miller herself, before expanding into a soundscape driven by Frédéric Despierre's original electronic score. Surreal mesh unitards by visual artist Orly Anan and evocative lighting by longtime collaborator Vincent Vigilante build the contours of this new world. Each phrase has been carefully sculpted by Miller, merging the sweep of the balletic corps with the intimacy of solos and duets.

“Every time I make a new piece, it's an opportunity to push myself into the unknown,” says Miller. “With MOTHER, I wanted to confront the paradox of creation — its beauty and its hardship, its survival and its sacrifice. Motherhood grounds you in realities that are both painful and astonishing but also connect you to something larger and timeless. For me, the piece had to be more than conceptual; it needed to feel like looking into the Grand Canyon: vast, raw, and awe-inspiring. My hope is that audiences leave sensing that same immensity inside themselves.”

MOTHER marks Miller's first full-length world premiere with GALLIM since 2019, following her acclaimed commissions for companies including English National Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and A.I.M by Kyle Abraham. With MOTHER, she returns to her company with a work that epitomizes her gift for creating not just dances, but entire worlds.