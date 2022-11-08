Andre De Shields Will Host 2022 Theater Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

BroadwayWorld has learned that Andre De Shields will host the 2022 Theater Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The 2022 Gala Induction and Dinner will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM at The Gershwin Theatre in New York City.

The 2022 Inductees are

Christine Ebersole - actor

Frank Galati - director

Bill Irwin - actor/writer

Abe Jacob - actor/sound designer

Lynn Nottage - playwright

Suzan-Lori Parks - playwright

Mandy Patinkin - actor

Ntozake Shange - playwright

The Theater Hall of Fame, on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre, was founded in 1970 by Earl Blackwell, James M. Nederlander, Gerard Oestreicher and L. Arnold Weissberger to honor Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater. The mission is to preserve past theater history, honor the present theater professionals, and encourage emerging artists of the American Theater.

To be eligible for induction, the theater professional must have given 25 years distinguished service to the American Theater and, at least, five major production credits on Broadway. The annual ballot is voted upon by over 275 members of the Theater Hall of Fame and American drama critics. There are 10 categories and over 50 nominees from which to vote. The final eight nominees receiving the most votes are ratified for the annual induction.

The Theater Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization and U.S. registered trademark. It is the only nationally recognized Hall of Fame honoring Lifetime Achievement in the American theater. It is funded by individual contributions, private foundations as well as event ticket and journal sales. Mr. Terry Hodge Taylor is Executive Producer.

Learn more at theaterhalloffame.org.