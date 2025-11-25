Andra Day, Sheléa, & More To Headline WAITING TO EXHALE Concert Program at Kings Theatre

The premiere of Waiting To Exhale In Concert Live to Film at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre will take place in December in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the film, originally released by 20th Century Fox. The concert program, originally announced at the 2025 Essence Festival, will feature Grammy and Golden Globe award-winner Andra Day, Quincy Jones protégé Sheléa, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Deborah Cox and multi-platinum singer and song-writer Tamar Braxton. Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and bassist Adam Blackstone will serve at the musical and creative director of the concert, in addition to performing live on stage. Tickets are available HERE.

Waiting to Exhale tells the story of four women living in the Phoenix metropolitan area and their relationships with men and with one another. Savannah, Robin, Bernadine and Gloria get together frequently to support one another and listen to each other vent about life and love. They each want to be in a romantic relationship but have difficulties finding a good man. Relive the songs, the love, the sisterhood in one unforgettable night.

The “Waiting To Exhale” film, based on Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel, marked the directorial debut of Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. The film featured the stellar cast of Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine. The soundtrack, executive produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, was the first all-female artist soundtrack in history, and went on to be nominated for 11 Grammy® Awards, including Album of the Year. “Waiting to Exhale” is currently available to stream on Hulu.