Andréa Burns Stars In BAD DATES for George Street Playhouse's 2021 Streaming Season
Bad Dates is one of four virtual productions offered by George Street this season.
The 2021 George Street Playhouse streaming season kicks off today with the comedy Bad Dates by Theresa Rebeck, starring Drama Desk winner Andréa Burns.
The play, which follows the single mother of a teen daughter as she goes in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant, will be available for viewing through March 14th. It will be one of four virtual productions offered by George Street this season.
The full-length, filmed production features direction by the acclaimed Peter Flynn, husband of Ms. Burns, and cinematography and editing by their son, Hudson Flynn.
"Creating this production was a true family affair," said Artistic Director David Saint. "Thanks to a generous GSP Board Member granting us use of her home as a filming location, our star, director and cinematographer were able to form a safe familial 'bubble' and film this one-of-a-kind production from the ground up. We hope patrons will join us as subscribers this year as we work to create high-quality theatre in exciting new ways."
George Street Playhouse oversaw and maintained strict testing protocols and safety procedures.
Andréa Burns received a Drama Desk Award for Broadway's In the Heights and she created the role of Gloria Fajardo in On Your Feet. She starred opposite Nathan Lane on Broadway in THE NANCE, which later was broadcast on PBS "Great Performances." Burns will also be featured in in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of West Side Story.
The costume designer is Lisa Zinni, with lighting design by Alan C. Edwards and original music & sound design by Ryan Rummery.
Bad Dates will be followed by the smash hit comedy Fully Committed starring Maulik Pancholy from March 23rd to April 11th. Known to TV viewers as Alec Baldwin's assistant on "30 Rock" and Sanjay on "Weeds," Pancholy starred on Broadway in Terrence McNally's farce It's Only A Play.
George Street will mount its own online production of It's Only A Play to conclude its 2021 season from June 8th to 27th, but not before it presents its third production of the year, Tiny Beautiful Things, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos from the best-selling novel by Cheryl Strayed, from May 4th to 23rd.
Tickets for each play are $33 per household and are on sale through georgestreetplayhouse.org/events. For information on subscription packages, phone 732-659-0377.