Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Mary Testa, Enrique Acevedo & More to Star in World Premiere of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for The Gardens of Anuncia, featuring book, music, and lyrics by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (the Globe's Rain, Broadway's The Wild Party). The Globe-commissioned world premiere, which is inspired by the life story of American stage icon Graciela Daniele (2021 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and original productions of Ragtime and Once on This Island), is directed and co-choregraphed by Daniele. Performances will run September 10, 2021 - October 17, 2021, with the official opening on Friday, September 17. The limited engagement plays on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Single tickets go on sale Friday, August 13, 2021.



"The Gardens of Anuncia represents The Old Globe at its best," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "It's a beautiful and personal story, and it brings to San Diego a collection of eminences of the American stage. Two are bona fide legends: director/choreographer Graciela Daniele and lighting designer Jules Fisher. Composer Michael John LaChiusa is also a towering figure whose innovations have shaped the American musical stage for decades. Like Rain, his last work at the Globe, Anuncia is simply ravishing, with a score that's as moving as it is beautiful. The show's simple story is inspired by Graciela Daniele's life: her path from a simple girlhood in Argentina to Broadway success, and her love for the women who shaped her artistic and emotional lives. The company assembled, including the incomparable Eden Espinosa, is a gift to all of us who love theatre. It brings me immense joy to reopen our largest indoor venue with this very, very special show."



In addition to LaChiusa and Daniele, the creative team for the world premiere musical The Gardens of Anuncia includes co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Drew Levy, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin, CSA and Xavier Rubiano, CSA, and production stage management by Anjee Nero.



The cast for The Gardens of Anuncia features Enrique Acevedo as That Man, Andréa Burns as Tía (Lucia), Eden Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen), John Herrera as Grandfather, Carmen Roman as Older Anuncia, Tally Sessions as The Deer, Mary Testa as Granmama (Magdalena), and Kalyn West as Younger Anuncia. Rehearsal stand-ins are Summer Broyhill and Joz Vammer.

A Globe-commissioned world premiere musical by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage who directs and choreographs the show at the Globe: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.

The Gardens of Anuncia will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the six-week limited engagement run September 10, 2021 - October 17, 2021, with the official press opening Friday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday - Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Schedule notes: There will be no performances on Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m.; Saturday, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. There is an additional performance on Wednesday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. Single tickets go on sale on Friday, August 13, 2021. Tickets will be available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Regular tickets prices start at $37.00. For additional information about The Gardens of Anuncia, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

