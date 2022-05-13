André de Shields, Cynthia Nixon & More Join TRUE COLORS Special on PBS

The Nouveau Productions and PBS have announced a new collaboration, just in time for Pride Month. True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs celebrates the stories and music that make us who we are.

The new special will feature André De Shields performing "The Colors of My Life" from Barnum, drag artists Peppermint, Alexis Michelle and Jujubee performing "(A Little More) Mascara" from La Cage Aux Folles, trans opera singer Breanna Sinclairé singing "Somewhere" from West Side Story, and more.

Offering a unique look at the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, the special shares real-life stories of hope, resilience and triumph from people across the country, artistically represented through thematically relevant music. Exploring the personal journeys of remarkable individuals, the program connects these heartfelt stories with the history of the LGBTQ+ movement.

True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, June 4, 2022 (check local listings). It will also be available for free streaming on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Hosted by Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs also includes musical performances by: Indigo Girls ("Closer to Fine"); country-pop singer Billy Gilman ("For Our World"); indie-pop singer, songwriter Morgxn ("Wonder"); celebrated Christian singer Trey Pearson ("Hey Jesus"); and Glee sensation Chris Colfer.

All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier. In addition, the special features interviews with former NBA player Jason Collins and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress and activist Cynthia Nixon and other individuals sharing their inspiring real-life stories.

APO was founded in 2015 with a mission to breathe new life into orchestral pops programming and inspire diverse audiences to discover the wealth of the material in the Great American Songbook in dynamic new ways. Seeing an opportunity to challenge the status-quo of the repertoire performed by orchestras, founder and music director, Luke Frazier, created The American Pops with the intent of breaking the mold of the traditional pops orchestra.

This new distinctly "American" orchestra brings together versatile musicians and reimagined programming focused around the Great American Songbook, presenting it with an approachable, fresh spin to engage diverse audiences. Through non-traditional orchestral settings, APO aims to deliver popular American classics to those who already know and love them, while also introducing these timeless pieces to younger generations in approachable settings.