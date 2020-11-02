André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Adrienne Warren, Katrina Lenk and More SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Tonight

The concert will take place tonight, November 2 at 6:30PM EST.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union present their annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert tonight, Monday, November 2 at 6:30PM (EST).

The broadcast will feature performances and appearances from Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Kelly McCreary ("Grey's Anatomy"), Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk (Company), Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar"), Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud), Tony Award nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Obie Award winner Eisa Davis (Passing Strange), Aneesh Sheth ("Jessica Jones"), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along), Jo Lampert ("Transparent"), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Significant Other), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Mykal Kilgore (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar") Treshelle Edmond (Spring Awakening), Raymond Lee (Groundhog Day), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Sasha Allen (Hair), Thursday Williams (What the Constitution Means to Me), Ty Defoe (Straight White Men), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Jomama Jones (Black Light), Gaelynn Lea (2016 Tiny Desk Winner), Mary Kathryn Nagle (Reclaiming One Star), Liana Stampur ("A Soft Place to Land") and Broadway Inspirational Voices.

They join previously announced three-time SAG Award Winner and Obie Winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black") who will serve as host for the evening. The virtual broadcast is directed by Liesl Tommy, Tony Award nominee (Eclipsed) and director of upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

Sing Out For Freedom can be viewed exclusively at singoutforfreedom.com. This will be the 18th annual concert event hosted by the ACLU and the NYCLU.

On the eve of the most important election of our lifetimes, join Broadway favorites and other luminaries for a concert of solidarity, community and renewal as we stand - and sing - with the NYCLU and the ACLU to protect one of our most essential democratic rights: the right to vote. In an inspiring evening filled with music and hope, we will honor the legacies of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. John Lewis and suffragists, along with other activists and citizens who have both fought for and protected American voting rights, especially as they remain under direct attack today. No matter what happens on Election Day, this year has proven that the NYCLU and ACLU's work to defend civil liberties in New York and across the country is more vital than ever.

This year's event will include music direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy, The Color Purple) and is executive produced by Robb Nanus and Rachel Sussman. Additional producers include Liesl Tommy, Jenny Mudge, Becca Halperi, Ari Conte and Cynthia J Tong. Victor Vazquez of X Casting serves as casting director and Kate Rigg serves as script writer.

Sing Out For Freedom is co-founded by Donna Lieberman, Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.singoutforfreedom.com. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $20.

