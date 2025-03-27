André De Shields Joins NEUROMANCER Series at Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Tony Award-winning performer is joining an upcoming Apple TV+ drama series. According to Deadline, André De Shields is among the newly announced cast to appear in Neuromancer, which also includes Callum Turner, Briana Middleton, Max Irons, and Marc Menchaca. De Shields will play the character of Julius Deane in the 10-episode drama series.

Neuromancer, based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson, follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

The series is created for television by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) and JD Dillard (Devotion, The Outsider, Sleight). Joseph Lee, Mark Strong, Cleménce Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard, Emma Laird and Dane DeHaan also star.

In his 50+ year career, André De Shields has numerous theatre credits to his name. A multiple Tony Award nominee, he is best known for his performances in four Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Emmy Award), Play On!, and The Full Monty. He won a Tony for his performance as Hermes in Hadestown.