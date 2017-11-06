Anderson & Petty Announce 'Wish' Holiday Concert to Benefit Housing Works

WISH: A HOLIDAY CD RELEASE CONCERT TO BENEFIT HOUSING WORKS is a celebration of songwriting team Anderson & Petty's second studio album "Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Songbook". All profits from the sales of the album will benefit Housing Works, a local organization supporting those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. The concert will be held on Monday, December 4th at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in The West Bank Café, 407 W 42nd Street (at 9th Avenue), New York, NY 10036, two shows at 7:00 & 9:30pm.

Hosted by MTV & VH1's Amy Paffrath, the evening will feature songs from the album sung by many of the original recording artists along with other performers from stage and screen. Scheduled to appear are (in alphabetical order): Christy Faber (Les Miserables, Kinky Boots), Katie Goffman (Ghost tour, Wisco Queens webseries), Ellen Harvey (Present Laughter, How To Succeed...), Leah Horowitz (Follies, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Natalie Joy Johnson (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots), David LaMarr (Jersey Boys tour, La Mirada's Dreamgirls), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Jonathan Rayson (Little Shop of Horrors, A Year With Frog & Toad), Brian Charles Rooney (Threepenny Opera, Bedbugs), Drew Seeley (Another Cinderella Story, The Little Mermaid), Lucia Spina (Legally Blonde, Silence! The Musical), and Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie).

Musical Direction by Cameron Moncur (Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting) and Directed by Lucia Spina (sMOkeyTOWN, 54 Sings 1776). Tickets are $25-$40 each (plus $20 food/beverage minimum) and will include a copy of the CD "Wish". A VIP Package is available which includes premium seating, bonus CDs, and other goodies. Tickets can be purchased at www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

Barry Anderson and Mark Petty are a transatlantic songwriting duo whose collaboration began in 2010. They released their debut songbook album "You Are Home: The Songs of Anderson & Petty" in 2013, featuring Broadway and West End notables such as Cynthia Erivo, Frances Ruffelle, Gina Beck, Coleen Sexton, Josh Franklin, Autumn Hurlbert, Kieran Brown, Lucia Spina, and more. They have partnered with many charities including BC/EFA, MADTrust, and Housing Works. They wrote the closing number for West End Bares in 2012 and 2013. Their single "Dignity" was recorded by Gloria Onitiri and released in aid of The Alzheimer's Society in London. They have produced concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Duplex in New York City and at The St. James Studio, The Delfont Room, and The Actor's Church in Covent Garden in London. Their brand new holiday album is called "Wish" and will be released in December 2017. www.andersonandpetty.com

Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts. www.housingworks.org





