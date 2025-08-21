Ancestral Shadows: Wolf & Swan's New Dance Film Debuts At THE COMMON BLUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wolf & Swan will debut its new dance film Ancestral Shadows on Tuesday, August 26, at 8:00 p.m. at The Common Blue, located at 939 8th Avenue, Studio 302. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director and dancer Wilma Casal and members of the cast.

Ancestral Shadows is based on a stage play and tells the story of three sisters whose reunion leads them on a journey through the shadows of their ancestors. Filmed at the historic Alder Manor in Yonkers, New York—featured in The Royal Tenenbaums and A Beautiful Mind—the film stars Wolf & Swan soloists Amanda Egan and Wilma Casal, alongside acclaimed Butoh dancer Akihito Ichihara of Sankai Juku.

“Ancestral Shadows is about breaking free from the corsets of inherited body language to open the doors to a new era, and we’re excited to show it in New York City,” said Casal. “Sharing our work and mission through film enables us to reach audiences around the world while connecting with artists from all cultures and enjoying their creations. By sharing our talents, our stories, we can embark on a journey together, an adventure in which we can discover more about one another, enriching the world in the process.”

Since its founding in 2018, Wolf & Swan has pursued a mission to touch and express emotions in which all people can feel seen and heard. Guided by the Martha Graham technique, the company crafts a distinctive dance language and striking imagery to create magical moments for audiences worldwide. Wolf & Swan’s work has been presented at more than 50 art and dance festivals in 26 cities across 15 countries on four continents.

TICKETS

Tickets for Ancestral Shadows are available by donation and must be reserved in advance at The Common Blue.

ABOUT THE COMMON BLUE

Located in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, The Common Blue is a tranquil oasis dedicated to dance, offering artists and audiences a peaceful place to enjoy and explore movement in all its forms.