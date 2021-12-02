Anaïs Mitchell Releases New Single 'Brooklyn Bridge'

Tony- and Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown, Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine) has released the second single from her forthcoming new album today. "Brooklyn Bridge" finds Mitchell narrating what she calls "an unbearably romantic" trip over the Brooklyn Bridge colored by Bon Iver member Michael Lewis' heartstring-tugging saxophone accompaniment. Listen to "Brooklyn Bridge" HERE.

Mitchell says, "Having left New York, I was able to write a love letter to it in a way I never could when I was living there," she says. "It was like, fuck it. This is how I feel. There is nothing more beautiful than riding over one of the New York bridges at night next to someone who inspires you."

Watch a live performance below!

Last month Anaïs Mitchell announced her first solo record in over a decade. The self-titled full-length will be available on January 28, 2022 via BMG. Produced by Josh Kaufman, the 10-song album also features core players including Kaufman, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett and Aaron Dessner, with string and flute arrangements provided by Nico Muhly. Dubbed by NPR as "one of the greatest songwriters of her generation," the Vermont-based Mitchell is a master of the worlds of narrative folk song, poetry and balladry, and the 10 songs on this record are a perfect showcase of her skills. Pre-order the album HERE.

Mitchell previously shared the first single from the album, "Bright Star," a song "about about looking back on years of restless pursuit and making peace with the source of that longing: the Muse, the Great Unknown, the One That Got Away - those things that motivate us that we never can touch." Listen HERE.

Mitchell will headline a US tour that kicks off in January 2022, where she will be joined by players from the record, as well as her own Bonny Light Horseman bandmates, who will also perform their own set. See all shows below.

Tracklisting:

Brooklyn Bridge

Bright Star

Revenant

On Your Way (Felix Song)

Real World

Backroads

Little Big Girl

Now You Know

The Words

Watershed

US Headline Tour

1/26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

1/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Ace Hotel

1/28 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

1/29 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

1/30 - Stanford, CA - Bing Concert Hall

2/1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

2/2 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)

2/4 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre

2/5 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center at the Confluence

2/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

2/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall

2/10 - Springfield, OH- Kuss Auditorium

2/11- North Bethesda, MD - The Music Center at Strathmore

2/12 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center

2/14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

2/15 - Hanover, NH - Hopkins Center for the Arts

2/16 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

2/17 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium

2/18 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

2/19 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

2/20 - Kingston, NY - Old Dutch Church

2/23 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center

2/24 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

2/26 - Athens, GA - Hugh Hodgson School of Music

2/27 - Auburn, AL - Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

2/28 - Greenville, SC - The Peace Center

4/28 - Evanston, IL - Space

4/29 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

5/01 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

5/04 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

5/05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

UK/EU Tour

8/11 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

8/27 - Buckinghamshire, UK - Towersey Festival

8/29 - Cork, IE - St Luke's

8/30 - Dublin, IE - Pepper Canister Church

8/31 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Music Hall

9/01- Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

11/3 - Berlin, DE - Lido

11/4 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo

11/8 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles

11/9 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

11/11 - Manchester, UK - YES

11/12 - Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's

11/13 - Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University Student Union

11/14 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

11/15 - London, UK - KOKO

More about Anaïs Mitchell:

Mitchell is a Tony® and Grammy®-award-winning creator of the Broadway musical Hadestown for which she wrote the book, music and lyrics. Hadestown won 8 Tony Awards overall including Best Musical as well as the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Mitchell was named to TIME's prestigious TIME100 list in 2020, and her first book, 'Working on a Song - The Lyrics of Hadestown' was published by Penguin/Plume in the same year. Her recordings include the original studio album of Hadestown (2010, featuring Justin Vernon and Ani Difranco) and Young Man in America (2012), along with reinterpretations of traditional music including Child Ballads (2013, with Jefferson Hamer) and with Grammy-nominated band Bonny Light Horseman. She has headlined worldwide and supported tours for Bon Iver, Josh Ritter and Punch Brothers, and her music has featured in year-end best lists including NPR, Wall Street Journal, MOJO, Uncut, The Guardian, Sunday Times and The Observer. More recently, Mitchell performed on Big Red Machine's newest album, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, and joined the group on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.