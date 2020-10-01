Ana Villafañe, Colton Ryan, Jeff Calhoun and More Appear on Theatre Podcast DRAMA.
Recent episodes feature Alice Ripley, Kara Lindsay, George Salazar and others!
Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!, New Amsterdam), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From The North Country), Tony® nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Grease), and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story 2020 revival), are the latest Broadway favorites to appear with Connor & Dylan MacDowell on their podcast DRAMA. Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!
Check out their recent episodes with Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), and many more Broadway and entertainment stars.
Launched in November of 2019, DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell debuted in the Top 20 Performing Arts Podcasts Charts in the United States. Hosted by twin brothers who work in the entertainment business in New York City, DRAMA. comes to life as Connor and Dylan bring their synergy, charisma, and humor into weekly conversations among their diverse guest list. Each episode includes the twins and their interviewee chatting about their pop culture obsessions, tracking back to their "Ring of Keys" moment when it comes to discovering a life in the arts. Behind the scenes stories, relationships, and plenty of playful drama brings listeners back week after week.
Episodes are edited by Maggie Montalto, the theme song is written by Hunter Minor with Eric Thompson on guitar, and the logo is designed by Robbie Rozelle (Broadway Records).
DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell is available to download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are found.
Listen to the latest episodes below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
