Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino To Be Honored at Gotham TV Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino will receive the Creator Tribute at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards, taking place live and in person on Monday, June 2nd at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The Gotham Television Awards Creator Tribute was created in 2024 to recognize the iconic artists and creators who have enriched the landscape and pushed the boundaries of TV, making an indelible impact on the medium. With this tribute, The Gotham will honor the duo for consistently pushing the boundaries of television and celebrate their enduring artistic legacy through their brilliant creative work on a wide range of shows, including Roseanne, Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the upcoming series Étoile.

Étoile, a comedy series set in New York City and Paris, follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars. Étoile premieres on Prime Video with eight episodes on April 24 with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino serving as co-creators, writers, and directors. Étoile stars Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow, as well as Yanic Truesdale as a recurring guest.

Amy Sherman-Palladino began her career on Roseanne. During her four seasons on Roseanne, she was nominated for Emmy and Writers Guild Awards and was honored with a Peabody. In 2000, Sherman-Palladino created the beloved television series Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven seasons and went on to become the WB’s most popular series. She also created the ABC series Bunheads, starring Sutton Foster. 2016 brought the highly anticipated return of Gilmore Girls to Netflix as a four-part mini-series with Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Sherman-Palladino served as executive producer, writer, and director.

Sherman-Palladino created and served as executive producer, director, and writer on all five seasons of the Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series has won 22 Emmy Awards, 6 Critics’ Choice Awards, 3 Golden Globes, 5 SAG Awards, 2 PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Daniel Palladino broke into television in 1989 on the hit ABC series Who's the Boss? Palladino also spent two years on Roseanne, serving as Executive Producer. In 2000, he worked on the hit WB series Gilmore Girls and eventually segued into directing. He went on to serve in producing and directing roles on The Return of Jezebel James and Bunheads.

Palladino was executive producer and showrunner of Family Guy for its initial two seasons, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program for its debut season. From 2012-2013, he returned as a consulting producer. In 2016, Palladino helped navigate the return of Gilmore Girls, serving as executive producer, writer, and director alongside series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Palladino then served as Executive Producer and director on the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which has won 22 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, 3 Golden Globes and 6 Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as the WGA award and the Peabody.

The Gotham Television Awards’ inaugural Creator Tribute was presented last year to Peter Morgan for his remarkable creation of The Crown. At the inaugural Gotham Television Awards ceremony, Baby Reindeer, a unique exploration of stalking and buried traumas created by and starring Richard Gadd, won Breakthrough Limited Series while Mr. & Mrs. Smith, created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover and inspired by the 2005 spy movie, won Breakthrough Drama Series. Colin from Accounts, the romcom in which two singles are brought together by a car accident involving a dog, took home the Breakthrough Series Comedy award.

Winners of the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, June 2nd, which will be livestreamed on Variety’s YouTube channel. The Premier Sponsor of the 2025 Gotham Television Awards is Vanity Fair.