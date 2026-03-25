American Young Artists Association to Present FROM CLASSICAL TO JAZZ Concert In New York City

American Young Artists Association presented FROM CLASSICAL TO JAZZ in New York City, featuring performances by Elio Kennedy-Yoon, Juhee Lim, Eliane Menzel, and a jazz ensemble including Langston Hughes II and Olivia Manna.

The program was headlined by singer and actor Elio Kennedy-Yoon, whose performance shaped the evening’s narrative through a combination of musical theatre and contemporary work.

The classical portion featured pianist Juhee Lim and violinist Eliane Menzel. Collaborative pianist Nicholas Alexander Kaponyas performed across multiple works, contributing to the program’s structure and ensemble coordination.

The jazz segment included saxophonist Langston Hughes II, trumpeter Miles Keingstein, pianist Caelan Cardello, bassist Eytan Schillinger-Hyman, and percussionist Beckett Miles. The ensemble performed a mix of original compositions and jazz repertoire.

Jazz mezzo-soprano Olivia Manna appeared in a crossover set that reinterpreted selections from the Great American Songbook.

The concert was initiated by AYA founders Teddy Lei and Ming Zhou, with production led by Alison Li, Jenny Guan, and Nicholas Alexander Kaponyas.

American Young Artists Association also acknowledged support from partners and sponsors including Lazell Eyewear, Maison Caldwell, LipManTV, photographer Eric Wang, and Bacchus Club.

The concert took place at a venue in New York City. Additional information about future events is available through American Young Artists Association.