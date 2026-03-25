Cassie Donegan (Winner of MISS AMERICA 2026) Launches Scholarship to IAMT

Cassie Donegan, this year’s Miss America, is launching a full-tuition scholarship to the IAMT Summer Intensive beginning this year. The scholarship will be awarded annually to one lucky student of Donegan’s choosing. Tuition will be covered for this prestigious 4-week long summer musical theatre training program, and the recipient will be awarded a $1,000 housing credit to make the most of their stay. For 2026, the deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 15th. As the crowned Miss America is a strong advocate for the performing arts, this scholarship reflects Donegan’s commitment to empowering young talent and expanding access to top-of-the-line performing arts education.

The IAMT Summer Intensive, which takes place every July in NYC, features a wide array of classes in singing, acting, dancing, and Film/TV by currently working Broadway and industry professionals. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4:30 pm. Students at the Intensive also get the opportunity to audition for a NY Casting Director and NY Talent Agent. Last year, 4 students from Summer Intensive were signed by a top-tier boutique bicoastal talent agency. Also included in the program, is a masterclass with a well-known Broadway star and tickets to a Broadway show. Designed for students ages 14 to 19, the Intensive has both 2 week and 4 week sessions, available this year between July 6th and July 31st.

In addition to their Summer Intensive, The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT), located in Washington Heights, NYC, is most well known for their post-secondary 2-year Professional Training Program for students 17 years of age and up. Owned by Tony-Nominated producer and Broadway veteran performer Michael Minarik, students train exclusively with working Broadway and TV/Film professionals to form lasting industry connections and receive top-tier training in all areas of acting, singing, and dancing. The school believes in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in each student, while refining the unexplored potential of their individual artistry. With a school motto of "Seek Your Joy," it is a popular alternative to a traditional B.F.A. Musical Theatre program, for a fraction of the cost.

Want to apply for the scholarship or learn more about IAMT? Visit https://iamt-nyc.com for more info. You can also find them at @iamtnyc on Instagram and TikTok.