BEACHES to Offer $45 and $49 Tickets Through Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush
Learn how to purchase discounted tickets here!
Beaches, A New Musical will launch a digital lottery and in-person rush, beginning with first preview on Friday, March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.
Digital Lottery & In-Person Rush
Entries for the Beaches, A New Musical digital lottery, priced at $49, start at 12 AM one day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of the performance when the Majestic Theatre box office opens, priced at $45 each. For both the digital lottery and in-person rush, each person may purchase up to two tickets.
Tickets are now on sale for Beaches, A New Musical, the new musical about the friends who carry us through life, set to begin previews this Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, at the Majestic Theatre. The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.
The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.