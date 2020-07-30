American Theatre Wing Will Host a 'Race In Theatre' Network Meeting on August 6

A panel of Black theatre creators, educators, and leaders will hold a discussion on "Not Going Back to Normal - Moving Forward."

Next Thursday, August 6 at 6:30PM ET, the American Theatre Wing Network for Emerging Leaders will bring together a panel of Black theatre creators, educators, and leaders for a discussion on "Not Going Back to Normal - Moving Forward."

Hosted by ATW Board Member, Binta Brown, the Wing's upcoming Network Meeting will include Amara Brady (Emerging Artist/Creative & SpringboardNYC 2017 Alumni), Marilyn McCormick (Theatre Educator & 2016 Excellence in Theatre Education Award Recipient), Dominique Morisseau (Playwright) and Liesl Tommy (Director & ATW Advisory Committee), as they share their experiences and perspectives on the ways systemic racism has impacted Black members of the theatre community.

As part of their National COVID-19 Response Effort, the Network provides developing theatre professionals advanced education, networking opportunities, and tools for career advancement within a supportive creative community.

Those interested in joining next week's meeting can RSVP HERE (please note: registration is limited).

