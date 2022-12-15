American Dance Machine For The 21st Century Receives NYSCA Grant For 2023

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) announced today a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, "As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year's historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future."

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, "We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as American Dance Machine for the 21st Century are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls said, "On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate American Dance Machine for the 21st Century on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state. "

NYSCA preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. NYSCA upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, NYSCA will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts.

NYSCA further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, NYSCA is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

"In a joint statement, Nikki Feirt Atkins, American Dance Machine for the 21st Century Founder and Producing Artistic Director, and Sharon Levy, Executive Director, said, "We are incredibly grateful for Governor Hochul's leadership and the commitment of our New York legislature to energize the recovery of New York's arts and cultural sector. We are extremely pleased to have been awarded $30,000 from NYSCA for administrative costs as we plan ADM21's return to live performances and continue our educational programs in 2023. The NYSCA grant is a catalytic investment to elevate ADM21's mission to preserve and propel the brilliance of musical theater choreography, an important American art form."

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century is a rebirth of The American Dance Machine, founded in 1976 by noted Broadway luminary Lee Theodore, to preserve great works of musical theater choreography at risk of becoming obsolete. Lee created a "Living Archive" by engaging the original artists - from theater, film, and television - to reconstruct, stage, and present great choreographic works with the nuance, style and technique as originally intended. These stagers carry forward the artistic wisdom of past generations to a new generation of artists and audiences. In 2012, Nikki Feirt Atkins revived the organization as American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, a 501c3 non-profit dance organization, to ensure great works of musical theater choreography continue to be preserved and remain fresh, relevant, and vibrant.

