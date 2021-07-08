American Classical Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season of Live Performances

The American Classical Orchestra has announced its 2021-22 season of all-live performances, beginning with a full orchestra Reunion program of Baroque music in Damrosch Park on September 22. Season highlights include an all-Mozart program in Alice Tully Hall (December 14); a program of Baroque repertoire featuring selections from the ensemble's highly-acclaimed 2020 film The Chaconne Project in the historic setting of Harlem Parish (February 3); Remember, a concert in tribute to those lost during the pandemic, featuring Mozart's Requiem and the world premiere of ACO Founder and Artistic Director Thomas Crawford's Elegy (February 26, Alice Tully Hall); and Renew, a concert marking the Orchestra's debut performance of Bach's Easter Oratorio (April 5, Alice Tully Hall).



Also of note, the season includes a new collaboration with leading public media producer The WNET Group's Kids' Media and Education Department featuring a digital performance of Prokofiev's much-loved symphonic children's tale, Peter and the Wolf. The film features the work in an original arrangement for chamber ensemble by Thomas Crawford, made for ACO's award-winning Classical Music for Kids (CMK) program. Through PBS LearningMedia, the Orchestra's digital project will be available to the platform's nearly 1.8 million users as a free, high-quality digital learning resource accessible by schools, teachers, parents, and students in every state, starting this fall.



Thomas Crawford said, "Recently, the ACO musicians rehearsed and recorded a chamber concert after fifteen months apart. The playing was better than ever. Our reuniting onstage should reveal artists who have further honed their craft and intensified their passion for music. We chose timeless masterpieces as a way to celebrate our return to live performance through much-loved works that continue to comfort even after difficult times, to showcase our talented members and soloists, and also to underscore the soothing balm that great music provides to musicians and audiences alike."

Wednesday, September 22 at 7 pm, Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center

Reunion

Rachell Ellen Wong, violin

Part of the Restart Stages at Lincoln Center

Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8, No. 2, RV 315, "L'Estate" (Summer from The Four Seasons)

Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks and excerpts from Water Music



The opening season event marks the joyous Reunion of the ACO's musicians, audience, and patrons with the Orchestra's first major concert in seventeen months. The program presents a selection of popular Baroque music at the newly renovated bandshell of Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park, featuring 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant-winner, violinist Rachell Ellen Wong. The performance takes place on the September equinox, when the sun shines directly on the equator and the length of day and night is nearly equal.



Tickets are free, but required. Ticketing and access information will soon be available online at aconyc.org and at Restart Stages at Lincoln Center.

Tuesday, December 14 at 8 pm, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Restore

Parker Ramsay, harp

Emi Ferguson, flute

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

Maureen Murchie, viola

All-Mozart Program:

Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201

Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Orchestra in C Major, K. 299

Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola in E-flat Major, K. 364 (320d)



The Orchestra celebrates its return to indoor concerts with an all-Mozart program in the superior acoustics of Alice Tully Hall, an ideal venue to showcase the composer's substantial masterpiece, the Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola, notable in that Mozart specified that the solo viola be tuned a half-tone higher to evoke a brighter sound. The performance features accomplished soloists Aisslinn Nosky and Maureen Murchie. The program also includes the Flute and Harp Concerto, K. 299 with the "relentlessly beautiful" music (WQXR) of harpist Parker Ramsay and the Handel and Haydn Society's principal flutist Emi Ferguson, in addition to Mozart's popular Symphony No. 29.

Thursday, February 3 at 7 pm, Harlem Parish, 258 W 118th St.

Revisit

Karen Dekker and Chloe Fedor, Baroque violin

Maureen Murchie, viola

Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba and cello

Charles Weaver, theorbo and Baroque guitar

Guadalupe Peraza, mezzo soprano

Thomas Crawford, harpsichord

Juan Arañés: Chacona a la vida bona

Nicola Francesco Haym: Ciaccona in E Major

Barbara Strozzi: L'Eraclito amoroso

Marin Marais: Chaconne in A Major, from Pièces de Viole, Book 4

Santiago de Murcia: Marionas

Arcangelo Corelli: Trio Sonata, Op. 2, No. 12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita for Solo Violin, BWV 1004

François Couperin: La Favorite

Claudio Monteverdi: Lamento della Ninfa

Henry Purcell: Chaconne from King Arthur



The title of this salon concert-Revisit­-refers to the ACO's highly-praised video launched in fall 2020, The Chaconne Project, which was filmed and recorded in Harlem. Thomas Crawford returns to the Parish for a live performance with the original film cast in a lively program of Baroque repertoire focusing on the chaconne, a musical genre characterized by its repeating bass line. From bawdy Spanish 16th-century dances to Bach's masterful Chaconne for Solo Violin, this vibrant concert in the stunning setting of New York City's Neo-Gothic Harlem Parish showcases ten examples of the chaconne and includes strings, plucked instruments, and harpsichord with voice and percussion. Acclaimed Mexican mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Peraza is featured.

Saturday, February 26 at 8 pm, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Remember

Mozart: Requiem in D Minor, K. 626

Crawford: Elegy for Strings (World Premiere) In Memoriam Judson Griffin



Mozart's Requiem is the best known of all requiems, revered for its soaring 'Lacrimosa' chorus. The Orchestra's acclaimed Chorus returns to the stage-post Covid restrictions and guidelines-for the first time in two years as we Remember the many souls lost during the pandemic. The ACO's Principal Second Violinist Judson Griffin (1951-2020) was also lost during that time (but not to Covid), and Thomas Crawford's Elegy for Strings was written to honor him.

Tuesday, April 5 at 8 pm, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Renew

All J.S. Bach Program

Easter Oratorio, BWV 249

Mass in G Minor, BWV 235

Overture to Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D Major, BWV 1069



Easter renewal drives the joyous occasion of ACO's first-ever performance of J.S. Bach's Easter Oratorio and its rise from the ashes of dark stages. Written when Bach was at the height of his musical powers, the work includes such biblical roles as John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene, performed by solo singers without the extensive narration found in other large-scale Bach works. Also on the program are the Overture to Bach's jubilant Orchestral Suite No. 4 and an outstanding example of the composer's unparalleled counterpoint technique, his Mass in G Minor.



Digital Production of Peter and the Wolf on PBS LearningMedia (Planned for Fall 2021)

Thomas Crawford, narrator

Chloe Fedor, violin

Kathleen Nester, flute

Sarah Davol, oboe

Mitch Kriegler, clarinet

Stephanie Corwin, bassoon

R.J. Kelley, horn

Dan Haskins, percussion

Tony Falanga, bass

Bill Bowers and Catherine Gasta, mimes

Nick Morgulis, Director and Producer

Scott Illingworth, choreography

Andrew Halley, animation

Jeremy Teran, director of photography

Chris Sulit, audio



The ACO and its award-winning Classical Music for Kids (CMK) program is producing a filmed performance of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf, in an original arrangement by founder Thomas Crawford, to mark a newly launched collaboration with The WNET Group's Kids' Media and Education Department. The WNET Group plans to premiere classroom resources from CMK on PBS LearningMedia, a free online site that reaches nearly 1.8 million users nationwide with tens of thousands of high-quality, research-based, and standards-aligned resources drawn from critically acclaimed PBS programs such as Great Performances and American Masters, and from expert content contributors like The National Archives and Library of Congress. The Orchestra's production of Peter and the Wolf is performed by an ACO chamber ensemble with two professional mimes-the acclaimed Bill Bowers and Catherine Gasta-enacting the story. Attached to the video, but presented separately, are interviews with Thomas Crawford, the musicians, and the two mimes, giving students an opportunity to hear the performers talk about their careers, their inspirations, and their choice of instrument.