American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Parsons Dance and More to Perform at NYC Dance Alliance Benefit at The Joyce
Many of New York City and the country's most renowned dancers and dance companies including American Ballet Theatre Studio Company and Parsons Dance will perform on Monday, January 27 at 7:30pm at The Joyce Theater (175 8th Avenue) at the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's (Founder/Executive Director Joe Lanteri) DESTINY RISING, an evening of dance artistry to benefit the NYCDA Foundation College Scholarship Program which to date has awarded $3 million in college scholarships to over 300 dancers all over the country. There will be up to $100k in scholarships awarded on 1/27 and in 2019, NYCDAF has awarded a total of $470,000 in scholarships. The evening will also feature a new piece commissioned by the NYCDA Foundation featuring their 2019 scholarship winners.
Joining American Ballet Theatre and Parsons Dance on 1/27 will be Sidra Bell Dance New York, Michael McBride & Samuel Roberts, Andy Pellick & Ron Todorowski, The Talent Factory from Rhode Island, Southern Methodist University Dance Ensemble and vocalist Michael-Demby Cain. Additional performers will be announced shortly, and Choreographers whose work will be featured are Robert Battle, Sidra Bell, Grace Buckley, Tara Iacobucci, James Kinney, David Parsons, Andy Pellick, Marius Petipa and Ron Todorowski
VIP tickets to DESTINY RISING are $100 (prime orchestra ticket and a ticket to the after party), additional tickets are priced at $45 (orchestra seating) and $25 (for loge or front row orchestra seating) and can be purchased by phone at 855-692-5678 or online at www.NYCDAFoundation.net.
NYC Dance Alliance alumni have performed on tour with artists like Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson & Bruno Mars, have become members at top companies like American Ballet Theatre, NYC Ballet & Alvin Ailey, and alumni are also currently represented on Broadway in West Side Story, Hamilton, Mean Girls, Frozen & Wicked. Several alumni are in the soon to be released film version of CATS and Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake.
The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) public charity, committed to broadening performing arts awareness while advocating education and high standards of excellence in dance. NYCDAF is dedicated to investing in the next generation of professional performers by offering scholarships for secondary and college education. For more information, visit www.NYCDance.com.
