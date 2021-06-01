American Ballet Theatre Spring Festival Announced - Misty Copeland to Host

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Spring Festival, a two-night virtual showcase of filmed performances by 15 dancers of ABT Studio Company, will take place on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 at 7pm ET, streaming for free on ABT's YouTube channel. The evenings will be hosted by Misty Copeland, ABT Principal Dancer and ABT Studio Company alumna.

ABT Studio Company, under the artistic direction of Sascha Radetsky, is an ensemble of ballet dancers of outstanding potential aged 17-21. As the highest level of the ABT training ladder, ABT Studio Company represents the next generation of talent at American Ballet Theatre and other top ballet companies around the world.

Highlights of ABT Studio Company Spring Festival include the World Premiere of Jessica Lang's Children's Songs Dance, created in January 2020 in collaboration with the late American jazz musician Chick Corea, and a World Premiere work by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Scurry Night, inspired by the artwork of Banksy. The Festival will also feature two World Premieres created over Zoom: Lora, a solo by Yannick Lebrun set to music by Mpho Sebina, and Advice to the Young, a work by Emily Kikta and Peter Walker for the entire company of dancers incorporating Patti Smith's speech of the same name. The artistry and virtuosity of ABT Studio Company will be displayed in additional selections from ABT's repertoire, including Alexei Ratmansky's Seven Sonatas, Twyla Tharp's Known By Heart duet, and Paul Taylor's Airs, as well as in classical excerpts from Flames of Paris, Kermesse in Bruges, and Swan Lake.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3, 2021

7:00 pm ET

WHERE:

FREE on ABT's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b_5G8BDjV8