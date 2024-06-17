Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram to Go Behind-The-Scenes at Broadway Bares

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune in to our Instagram Story as Amber Ardolino takes you into the rehearsal room for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS' Broadway Bares!

About Amber Ardolino

Last seen as Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise. Previous Broadway credits include: Back to the Future, Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, Hamilton and Head Over Heels. Formerly seen in Vegas starring as Sherrie in Rock of Ages. Film credits: “Law and Order,” In The Heights, “Fosse/Verdon.” Endless love to her family and everyone who got her here. This one is for her pap. @ambernicoleardolino

About Broadway Bares

The first Broadway Bares was presented in 1992 by Jerry Mitchell and the company of The Will Rogers Follies at Splash bar. Eight dancers "in rotation" on the bar raised more than $8,000. Since then, the event has continuously performed to sell-out crowds in some of Manhattan's largest clubs.

The seduction and spectacle of Las Vegas touches down in the Big Apple when Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, this year’s electrifying edition of the annual and highly anticipated striptease spectacular, makes its delightfully debaucherous debut.

All bets are off when more than 150 of NYC’s most dazzling dancers erupt into full-out, larger-than-life burlesque production numbers on Sunday, June 23, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Pleasure seekers who Hit the Strip will be immersed in a Las Vegas-inspired world of luxury, largess and liberation. Amid an out-of-this-world wonderland of captivating characters and sensationally sexy striptease, there’s no better way to launch into NYC Pride Week.

