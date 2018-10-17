Amazon to Develop TWELFTH NIGHT Musical Series from SPRING AWAKENING Team

Amazon is developing a "Twelfth Night" inspired musical series, one that swaps the play's central storyline of mistaken identity for gender fluidity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will be written by Steven Sater, who won a Tony for "Spring Awakening," and Insatiable showrunner Lauren Gussis. This project will reunite Sater with his "Spring Awakening" songwriter Duncan Sheik, who will co-write the pilot's songs.

The untitled project is described as a complicated love story between a young man and biological young woman. The latter, over the course of the series, begins to identify as gender-fluid.

The logline reads: "In order to hold on to the love of his life, our young male hero writes an original musical version of Twelfth Night for his beloved to star in and perform over winter break. But they're not alone. A group of college kids find themselves sequestered on an empty snowbound campus - and when the magic of the play kicks in, everyone involved ends up exploring every manner of sexuality and gender identity."

Ryan Seacrest Productions is on board to produce the series. In addition to Sater and Gussis, Nina Wass and Ryan Seacrest will executive produce, as well as Marc Webb, who will also direct the pilot.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

