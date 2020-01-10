Amazon to Develop Musical Comedy NOBODY'S PRINCESS From FIRST DATE Duo

Amazon is set to develop the musical comedy, Nobody's Princess, which puts a contemporary spin on classic fairytale princesses, according to Deadline.

Nobody's Princess hails from the duo behind the musical First Date, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, Nicole Delaney, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, Fulwell 73 and CBS TV Studios. The series will feature original songs by Zachary and Weiner.

Noboby's Princess is an irreverent musical comedy that reimagines the stories of four classic fairy tale princesses for today's generation. Instead of being set "once upon a time, in a land far away" where princesses were waiting around for true love to find them, the time is now, the setting is New York City, and the princesses are a group of friends in their twenties who are setting out to create their own happily-ever-afters - even if that means crappy jobs, hangovers, and one night stands.

The series will be executive produced by James Corden, Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor for Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 co-produce.

Zachary and Weiner are a songwriting and screenwriting team who are best known for their musical First Date on Broadway. They also wrote the musical episode of ABC's Once Upon A Time and most recently wrote songs for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Read the original article on Deadline





