Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes In Motion to Hold Adult Dance, Yoga & Fitness Classes at New Home

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion has revealed its Adult Programming at their NEW HOME in downtown Manhattan! The new Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio is home for both our professional company Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre as well as for Notes in Motion dance education programs. Class offerings available for adult dancers of any age.

There will be a soft launch in December 2024 with one Yoga class taught by Amanda Selwyn on at 4 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2024 and Company Class taught by Studio Manager Ashley McQueen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. A full schedule of offerings including Amanda Selwyn Dance Company Class, Ballet, Barre, Yoga Flow, Yoga Restore & Unwind, Fitness for Dancers, Latin Dance, Contemporary & Indian Fusion, Modern/Graham Technique, Contemporary Partnering, Hip Hop, Special Workshops for Dance Teachers, and MORE will roll out in January 2025 -- all in the new home of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre at 412 Broadway. Classes are open to adults of every level or skill. Drop-in classes begin at $50 - class packs, and professional discounts available. To book your reservations, please visit https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.

ashley@amandaselwyndance.org. For more information visit, https://amandaselwyndance.org/studio/calendar/.