Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present October Open Rehearsal

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present its October open rehearsal, scheduled for October 29, 2025 at 6PM. ​Join the artists and board of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre for an intimate look at the creative process of their developing work, Exposed. The free open rehearsal will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.

The Full Theatrical Premiere of Exposed is slated for April 2027 at New York Live Arts. Exposed explores a raw relentlessness human drive to climb - physically, emotionally, and spiritually and the vulnerability, vision, and courage required to transcend and rise. Throughout the piece, the dancers will transform the stage into a dynamic playground of semi-transparent steps and screens that conceal, distort, confound, beckon, and demand resilience. The dancers move from being constrained and hidden in the maze of obstacles to an unburdening, soaring with a potential of growth.

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion presents dynamic dance theatre productions that activate emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators. In the last three years, our dance education programs have grown from 87 programs and 45 school partners per year to 163 programs and 75 school partners. This year, Notes in Motion brought dance to 21,000 students and delivered 4,400 program sessions throughout NYC. Programs directly benefit underserved communities who have historically faced a lack of arts education.