Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present 'Becoming A Savvy Patient With Dr. Gillian Goddard'

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces Becoming a Savvy Patient with Dr. Gillian Goddard, scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 6PM at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10013. Tickets are free with a $30 donation option and can be reserved here.

Join Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre for a special International Women's Day gathering featuring Gillian Goddard, MD, internist and founder of The Savvy Patient, for an evening centered on women's health, informed self-advocacy, and restoration.

The event will begin with a 45-minute fireside chat and discussion with Dr. Goddard, offering practical insights into hormones, midlife health, and how women can better navigate the medical system. This will be followed by 45 minutes of restorative yoga with Amanda Selwyn, creating space to integrate the conversation through rest and mindful movement.

Dr. Goddard will also share her new book, The Hormone Loop, a guide to understanding how hormones shape our health and how to work with them-not against them.

In celebration of the community, Dr. Goddard will donate $1 to Notes in Motion / Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatrefor every book pre-order made as a result of this event, as well as 10% of every newsletter subscription (annual subscription: $80 or $8/month). Pre-order The Hormone Loop here, and subscribe to The Savvy Patient to directly support NIM/ASD while investing in your own well-being.

