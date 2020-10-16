Amanda Kloots to Release Book 'Live Your Life: Loving And Losing Nick Cordero'

The book is set to be released June 29, 2021.

Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero earlier this year due to extensive complications from COVID-19 will release a new book titled, 'Live Your Life: Loving And Losing Nick Cordero.' The book is set to be released June 29, 2021.

In the book, Kloots bravely reflects on love, loss, and life with her husband Broadway star and Tony-nominee Nick Cordero, whose public battle with Covid-19 and tragic death made headlines around the world.



A description of the book on the HarperCollins website reads, "In the early spring of 2020, Broadway star and Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero was hospitalized for what he and his wife, Amanda Kloots, believed was a severe case of pneumonia.

Entering Cedars-Sinai, there was no indication that Nick-a young man in the prime of life with no pre-existing conditions-would never return home. Diagnosed with Covid-19, this rising star-who only a few days earlier was the picture of health-soon deteriorated. Suffering a series of complications - minor heart attacks, an amputation, sepsis-he was kept alive for weeks, hooked to a ventilator, bypass machines, dialysis, and a specialized heart-lung bypass machine.

Staying strong for Nick and their infant son, Elvis, Amanda shared their journey on social media, documenting Nick's condition and the risks of Covid-19 for all ages. Her updates quickly went viral, inspiring millions of followers around the globe who offered positive thoughts and virtual prayers, and danced each day to Nick's hit song Live Your Life. When Nick passed away after 94 grueling days in the ICU, the world grieved for Amanda and her family's devastating loss.

Live Your Life is her and Nick's story: of their love and fairy-tale marriage, of the disease that quickly upended it, of the fight for Nick's survival-those sudden tragic months that permanently changed her world and ours-of her grief and how she came to terms with his death, of keeping Nick's memory alive for Elvis and the world. Offering courage and inspiration to anyone coping with overwhelming loss and written with her sister Anna who was with her every step of this journey, Amanda's story is a thoughtful and poignant reflection on love, hope, motherhood, and the power of community in times of hardship. In sharing her experience, she shows us that, through positivity and community, even the most impossible circumstances can be endured."

